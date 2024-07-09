Tubi drops the wildest movie ever, and fans can’t believe it’s real

For many of us, Tubi is the fresh blood of streaming services. Little did we know it already had the wildest movie of all time, affectionately titled Kung-Fu and Titties.

We can guess where your mind has gone reading that title – and you’re partially right. As suggested, it has plenty of “tit-punching” and women dressed only in underwear for seemingly no reason. Perplexingly, our leading man is also named Richard Titties.

Titties is described as an “out-of-shape schlub with only the slightest talent for martial arts,” who must save his girlfriend from the clutches of Zeefros, our villain who is obsessed with boobs. Naturally, the girlfriend’s sister is a gorilla.

Kung-Fu and Titties is now available on streaming service Tubi – and understandably, fans can’t even believe that it’s real.

One fan posted on Reddit: “I would expect nothing less than Tubi for a movie like this. Pretty sure it’s a law somewhere.” A second agreed: “You don’t need to drop LSD this movie will make you doubt if you are tripping balls the entire movie completely sober.”

“This movie is very, very stupid, but the thing about it is, it was never dull,” a third added. “Sure there are fart jokes and lots of shots inside a stable, but the screenplay keeps throwing new stuff out and there’s a lot of creativity on display.

“It also feels like everyone was having a good time and it’s contagious. It’s also professionally made and always in focus and lit, so there’s that.”

Reddit users also voted the new movie as one of Tubi’s craziest films, with fans only being able to describe what they’ve seen as “something.”

From the brief trailer and synopsis alone, Kung-Fu and Titties is clearly something that has to be seen to be believed. But what’s even more absurd is it isn’t the only Tubi movie to feature a similar plot.

Horror movie fans have also identified a series of streamable films that begin with the same opening scene of boob-punching, including The Kung-Fu Mummy, The Taint, and Thankskilling.

“The fact that people have different confident answers to this is wild,” one fan remarked when another tried to recall which they’d seen, with a third agreeing, “Is this a whole genre I wasn’t aware of?”

For now at least, Tubi shows no signs of adding a sub-category any time soon, but with 20,000 free titles, the Netflix rival could be onto something.

Kung-Fu and Titties is available on Tubi now.