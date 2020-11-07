Tom Holland shares first look at filming on Spider-Man 3 - Dexerto

Marvel’s Tom Holland has shared a look at filming on set of Spider-Man 3, with a teaser for the movie expected at the beginning of December.

As one of the most popular superheroes there is, you would think it’d be easy to make Spider-Man 3 happen.

Unfortunately, it took an onslaught of fan hysteria, along with an intervention from Tom Holland, for Marvel and Sony to finally give the movie the green-light back in 2019.

Since then, Jamie Foxx has been confirmed to return as Electro, with rumors also circulating about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield making a return too.

Will Peter Parker have a new suit in Spider-Man 3?

After having two new suits introduced in Spider-Man: Far From Home, there are hopes that the third movie will also bring some new looks for the web-slinger.

In a recent Instagram post from Tom Holland, the actor shared a first look at what the superhero will be wearing.

View this post on Instagram Wear a mask, I’m wearing two… A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013) on Nov 6, 2020 at 10:56am PST

It seems the third movie will be picking up right where the sequel left off, with Holland back in his red and black suit. There’s no surprise there, with his big identity reveal in the mid-credit scene of Far From Home likely to be the main focus of Spider-Man 3, along with connections to the multiverse.

That being said, Peter could still get his hands on another suit throughout the movie, which will hopefully be revealed in a trailer later down the line.

In a conference at ExpoCine 2020, the Executive Marketing Director for Sony Pictures, Camila Pacheco, announced that a teaser or preview for Spider-Man 3 is set to be released this December, according to Murphy’s Multiverse.

With the trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming dropping on December 8, 2016, and Far From Home’s also arriving on December 8 in 2018, it’s expected that this will also be the case for the third installment.

Spider-Man 3 will be released on December 16, 2021 – find out everything you need to know about the movie here.