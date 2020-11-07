 Tom Holland shares first look at filming on Spider-Man 3 - Dexerto
Logo
TV + Movies

Tom Holland shares first look at filming on Spider-Man 3

Published: 7/Nov/2020 12:43

by Emma Soteriou
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Sony Pictures/Marvel

Share

Marvel Spider-Man

Marvel’s Tom Holland has shared a look at filming on set of Spider-Man 3, with a teaser for the movie expected at the beginning of December.

As one of the most popular superheroes there is, you would think it’d be easy to make Spider-Man 3 happen.

Unfortunately, it took an onslaught of fan hysteria, along with an intervention from Tom Holland, for Marvel and Sony to finally give the movie the green-light back in 2019.

Since then, Jamie Foxx has been confirmed to return as Electro, with rumors also circulating about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield making a return too.

Tom Holland in Marvel's Spider-Man: Far From Home
Sony Pictures/Marvel
Tom Holland as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Far From Home

Will Peter Parker have a new suit in Spider-Man 3?

After having two new suits introduced in Spider-Man: Far From Home, there are hopes that the third movie will also bring some new looks for the web-slinger.

In a recent Instagram post from Tom Holland, the actor shared a first look at what the superhero will be wearing.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Wear a mask, I’m wearing two…

A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013) on

It seems the third movie will be picking up right where the sequel left off, with Holland back in his red and black suit. There’s no surprise there, with his big identity reveal in the mid-credit scene of Far From Home likely to be the main focus of Spider-Man 3, along with connections to the multiverse.

That being said, Peter could still get his hands on another suit throughout the movie, which will hopefully be revealed in a trailer later down the line.

In a conference at ExpoCine 2020, the Executive Marketing Director for Sony Pictures, Camila Pacheco, announced that a teaser or preview for Spider-Man 3 is set to be released this December, according to Murphy’s Multiverse.

With the trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming dropping on December 8, 2016, and Far From Home’s also arriving on December 8 in 2018, it’s expected that this will also be the case for the third installment.

Spider-Man 3 will be released on December 16, 2021 find out everything you need to know about the movie here.

Cosplay

Studio Ghibli cosplayer goes viral as Spirited Away’s Chihiro

Published: 6/Nov/2020 20:36

by Brent Koepp
spirited away cosplay studio ghibli
Studio Ghibli / Instagram: @aru.rinh, @fhdskl

Share

Spirited Away

A Studio Ghibli cosplayer went viral on Instagram after sharing an incredible true-to-life take on Spirited Away’s protagonist, Chihiro Ogino.

Spirited Away hit theaters in July 2001, and forever changed the landscape of anime films. The Hayao Miyazaki-directed project has been critically acclaimed worldwide and won Best Animated Feature at the 2003 Academy Awards. 

A cosplayer celebrated the groundbreaking movie by transforming into its lead protagonist, Chihiro. The artist’s portrayal looks so much like the character, it’s almost as if the heroine stumbled out of the screen and into real life. 

chihiro and haku in spirited away
Studio Ghibli
The kind-hearted protagonist is the star of the hit 2001 film, Spirited Away.

Spirited Away cosplayer becomes Chihiro

The Studio Ghibli film follows 10-year-old girl Chihiro after she is forced to move to a new city with her parents. Reluctant about the change, the protagonist then stumbles into the world of the spirits, and is forced to work at a bathhouse to save her mother and father.

Prolific cosplayer Zekia ‘aru.rinh’ went viral on social media after bringing the young heroine to life with her faithful costume. The artist pulls off the perfect recreation in an Instagram post that’s gathered almost 100,000 likes at the time of writing.

Photographer ‘oyasuminabye’ captured the creator posing in the character’s iconic pink bathhouse work uniform. Zekia perfectly captured the 10-year-old’s look, effortlessly mirroring her brown ponytail hair, and even including the parted bangs that frame each side of her face. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zekia (@aru.rinh) on

Despite being released over 19 years ago, the Miyazaki film is still one of the most influential animes of all time. The story is so beloved, it’s the highest grossing movie of all time in Japan – a record it’s held since its release way back in 2001.

In 2019, Ghibli signed a major deal to bring all of its films to streaming service HBO Max. Those interested in watching Spirited Away can catch it there now, and can also buy it on digital services such as Apple TV.