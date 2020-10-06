When is Spider-Man 3 coming out? Casting, trailer, plot, more - Dexerto

Spider-Man 3, starring Tom Holland, is currently set for release in a couple years but despite the fact that it’s a ways out, there’s still some things we know about the title. Here’s everything we know, and don’t know, about the untitled Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

Spider-Man is a rare case for the MCU. While the character hasn’t always been a part of the main film universe, in 2015 Sony, who holds the film rights to the character, and Marvel, struck a deal that allowed him to take part in their series of films.

While it’s certainly hit a few road bumps along the way, with both companies at one point not renewing their deal over disputes, for now the web-slinger remains as a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Because of this, he has a new film on the way.

Casting

While Tom Holland will, of course, be back as Spider-Man, the only other real piece of information we know about casting is that of Jamie Foxx’s return as Electro. The news shook the film community when it was announced in early October 2020, as it’s safe to say most people didn’t expect Foxx to reprise his role from the Andrew Garfield-led Amazing Spider-Man series.

Aside from those two, however, we don’t know anything more about the casting, including whether Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and others will be coming back.

Spider-Man 3 trailer

Given the fact that filming hasn’t begun yet, fans shouldn’t expect a trailer for a very, very long time. Currently, the film is expected to be released on December 17, 2021.

Reliable outlet MCU Cosmic has reported that filming for Spider-Man 3, which is codenamed Serenity Now, is expected to start in New York City on October 16, 2020. With previous reports stating that the movie would start filming later in the year, this could mean that a trailer might come sooner rather than later.

That being said, it’s important to remember that, with the state of the world, anything is possible when it comes to the production and fans should be prepared for delays.

If all goes according to plan, however, fans should be able to see a first look at the movie sometime in early to mid-2021.

Foxx posted this on his Insta pic.twitter.com/ngaCQ0t7Is — Daniel Richtman #BlackLivesMatter (@DanielRPK) October 2, 2020

Plot

Plot details about the film are currently unknown but with the casting of Jamie Foxx as Electro, many fans are speculating that third film could deal with the multi-verse in some way, similar to that of the animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

These rumors flourished after the fact that Foxx uploaded an image to Instagram featuring multiple Spider-Men looking at Electro, while also confirming the casting announcement. The image itself was fan-made, however, it may be proof that the movie could deal with the multi-verse in some way.

At this point, only time will tell what’s going to happen with the movie. We’ll be updating this article as more information comes out about Spider-Man 3, or whatever it ends up being called, so keep it locked to Dexerto.