 When is Spider-Man 3 coming out? Casting, trailer, plot, more - Dexerto
When is Spider-Man 3 coming out? Casting, trailer, plot, more

Published: 6/Oct/2020 2:28 Updated: 6/Oct/2020 23:17

by Tanner Pierce
Marvel Studios/Sony

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 3, starring Tom Holland, is currently set for release in a couple years but despite the fact that it’s a ways out, there’s still some things we know about the title. Here’s everything we know, and don’t know, about the untitled Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

Spider-Man is a rare case for the MCU. While the character hasn’t always been a part of the main film universe, in 2015 Sony, who holds the film rights to the character, and Marvel, struck a deal that allowed him to take part in their series of films.

While it’s certainly hit a few road bumps along the way, with both companies at one point not renewing their deal over disputes, for now the web-slinger remains as a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Because of this, he has a new film on the way.

Sony/Marvel Studios
Tom Holland last appeared as the web-slinger in 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Casting

While Tom Holland will, of course, be back as Spider-Man, the only other real piece of information we know about casting is that of Jamie Foxx’s return as Electro. The news shook the film community when it was announced in early October 2020, as it’s safe to say most people didn’t expect Foxx to reprise his role from the Andrew Garfield-led Amazing Spider-Man series.

Aside from those two, however, we don’t know anything more about the casting, including whether Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and others will be coming back.

Spider-Man 3 trailer

Given the fact that filming hasn’t begun yet, fans shouldn’t expect a trailer for a very, very long time. Currently, the film is expected to be released on December 17, 2021.

Reliable outlet MCU Cosmic has reported that filming for Spider-Man 3, which is codenamed Serenity Now, is expected to start in New York City on October 16, 2020. With previous reports stating that the movie would start filming later in the year, this could mean that a trailer might come sooner rather than later.

That being said, it’s important to remember that, with the state of the world, anything is possible when it comes to the production and fans should be prepared for delays.

If all goes according to plan, however, fans should be able to see a first look at the movie sometime in early to mid-2021.

Plot

Plot details about the film are currently unknown but with the casting of Jamie Foxx as Electro, many fans are speculating that third film could deal with the multi-verse in some way, similar to that of the animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

These rumors flourished after the fact that Foxx uploaded an image to Instagram featuring multiple Spider-Men looking at Electro, while also confirming the casting announcement. The image itself was fan-made, however, it may be proof that the movie could deal with the multi-verse in some way.

At this point, only time will tell what’s going to happen with the movie. We’ll be updating this article as more information comes out about Spider-Man 3, or whatever it ends up being called, so keep it locked to Dexerto.

World of Warcraft

Henry Cavill as Arthas in Warcraft 2 makes perfect sense: here’s why

Published: 7/Oct/2020 4:11 Updated: 7/Oct/2020 5:03

by Isaac McIntyre
Netflix

Henry Cavill Warcraft 2

Okay World of Warcraft fans, it’s time to go all-in… Henry Cavill would make a perfect Arthas in Blizzard’s newly rumored Warcraft 2 revival, especially after proving he’s got the fantasy chops as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s The Witcher.

The original Warcraft movie came out back in 2016, and landed with mixed reviews. World of Warcraft fans loved it, of course; seeing characters like Anduin, Medivh, Gul’dan, and Durotan brought to life on the big screen was a dream come true.

Critics and general audiences were less convinced. Duncan Jones’ high-fantasy romp in the world of Azeroth was dubbed a failure. A sequel was stamped ‘highly unlikely’ after the box office flop. 

Except, just four years later, the Warcraft rumor mill has thundered back to life. Legendary Entertainment has already green-lit a sequel, according to insider Daniel Ritchman, with Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson involved.

Warcraft raked in just $47.4 million in the United States, but made $391.7m overseas.
Legendary Entertainment
And so, with Warcraft 2 reportedly in development, that leaves us with the biggest question for the sequel; what will the story be? Will the franchise take it step by step, and tell the story of “Tides of Darkness,” or head for a better-selling sequel?

In our opinion, Blizzard’s best bet for the sequel is to skip straight to “Reign of Chaos” and it’s genre-defining expansion “The Frozen Throne.” The third game’s storyline has plenty of ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Lord of the Rings’ elements.

Enter fantasy’s man of the hour, Henry Cavill.

Arthas Menethil is key to Warcraft 3, and Cavill is a perfect pick to play him. The prince’s path to the throne is littered with huge battles, dastardly schemes, and of course, the biggest twist Blizzard’s Warcraft franchise has ever offered up.

Reason number one: I mean, look at Henry Cavill. That speaks for itself.

Henry Cavill in a fan-mockup depicting him as Arthas Menethil.
Reddit: GeordieGamerGuy
There are other reasons too though. One is that Cavill is a big World of Warcraft fan himself, meaning he’d likely be eager to sign on. I mean come on, the guy missed the news he had been cast as Superman because he was deep in a WoW raid.

Former Blizzard figurehead Chris Metzen and Rise of the Lich King writer Christie Golden have both given Cavill’s fan-casting their tick of approval too; the Warcraft duo are well and truly “on the [Cavill as] Arthas train.”

Finally, Warcraft 2 will need ticket-selling star power. The first 2016 flick did have plenty of big names ⁠— Vikings lead Travis Fimmell was among them, as was Marvel’s Dominic Cooper ⁠— but none command the same household stardom as Henry Cavill.

Cavill, 37, is a little old for Arthas in “Reign of Chaos” and “The Frozen Throne,” but if Legendary and Blizzard plan out a trilogy leading into “Wrath of the Lich King” ⁠— which they absolutely should ⁠— the British star will fit perfectly for Menethil’s final Warcraft hurrah.

Heck, cast a younger actor for the opening stage of the prince’s life, then bring Cavill in with a narrative time-jump in the third or fourth Warcraft movie.

Arthas Menethil and his path to the throne should be front and center in future Warcraft sequels.
Blizzard Entertainment
The Superman star isn’t the only name being linked to Warcraft 2 either. Fimmel is expected to return as Anduin in the sequel, as is Ben Schnetzer as Khadgar. Paula Patton has also said she’d “love” to return for another Warcraft outing.

The same insider reports that suggested Warcraft 2 is now in the works also tipped Jurassic World lead Chris Pratt as another star who has already been tabled a multi-movie deal.

Duncan Jones, who directed the 2016 release, also said he would happily return as long as there are “less cooks in the kitchen.” Blizzard has yet to officially respond to the reported new sequel, so take everything with a pinch of salt… for now.