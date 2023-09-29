Tom Brady is finally getting his own biopic

80 for Brady doesn’t have to be the pinnacle of Tom Brady’s screen legacy anymore, with new reports suggesting that the sports star is getting his own biopic.

The 46-year-old is best known as a renowned American football quarterback, spending his first 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.

Having now retired, Brady has been looking to build on his career away from the sports field, having already amassed appearances in commercials and movies.

Following on from his illustrious career, Tom Brady is now set to have his own biopic that chronicles his rise to success.

The Patriot Way takes shape for Tom Brady biopic

According to Variety, a limited series called The Patriot Way will be the vehicle for a Tom Brady biopic.

The series is set to charter Brady’s rise from his sixth-draft NFL pick to winning the Superbowl and taking charge of the New England Patriots.

Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson are the names steering the project, with the pair previously known for films such as The Fighter, Patriots Day, and The Finest Hours.

Though the duo are set to write the limited series, the Brady biopic details will actually be based on the book 12: The Inside Story of Tom Brady’s Fight for Redemption, released by Casey Sherman and Dave Wedge back in 2018.

It’s currently unclear how involved Tom Brady is with The Patriot Way, though it seems unlikely. Full details are yet to be announced publicly.

The production company in charge of the Tom Brady biopic, known as The Gotham Group, has previously released The Maze Runner, Wendell and Wild, and Percy Jackson and the Olympian.

Speaking on the upcoming series, Tamasy and Johnson said [via Deadline]: “The New England Patriots dominated the professional sports landscape for 20 years. Our series will bring the audience inside Gillette Stadium, better known as Fortress Foxboro, to shed new light on the thrilling, historic come-from-behind victories; the dark side of success; and building a culture of winning at all costs.”

“As journalists, we had a front-row seat for all the incredible drama that has unfolded both before and after the New England Patriots won their first super bowl [in 2001],” sports journalists Sherman and Wedge also commented. “It’s a rich, character-driven story that probably will not be duplicated in our lifetime.”

We'll be sure to keep on top of updates for the new Tom Brady biopic.

