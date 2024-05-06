EntertainmentReality TV

Dave Portnoy in “love” after Kim Kardashian gets booed at Tom Brady roast

Molly Byrne
Dave portnoy x Kim kardashianX: stoolpresidente

Dave Portnoy couldn’t resist chiming in after his nemesis Kim Kardashian was booed on stage at The Roast of Tom Brady.

Barstool’s Dave Portnoy is no stranger to expressing his dislike for SKIMS co-founder Kim Kardashian. 

When Taylor Swift released the rumored diss track ‘thanK you aIMee’ on ‘TTPT’ this April, Dave posted his approval to X, exclaiming “f*ck you Kim,” in a viral rant. 

And when former NFL player Tom Brady allegedly dated Kim in July 2023, Dave took to X to say he “can’t have this” because “she ruins every man’s life she touches.”

So when Kim was booed on stage at The Roast of Tom Brady on May 5, Dave was eager to share how much he loved the crowd’s disapproval of her. 

“Kardashian got booed like Goodell after the Pats won the superbowl. Kevin Hart had to legit tell people to stop. I f*cking love it. She also sucked and read the teleprompter like a robot,” Dave wrote on X

Dave also posted a clip of Kim walking on stage. As the crowd booed, Dave followed suit while watching from home. “First of all, she looks awful, awful… boo, boo,” Dave said.

While Kim was booed, she attempted to roast Kevin Hart, but couldn’t get many words out until Kevin told the crowd to quiet down.

However, she was able to get a few jokes in about the star of the night. “I know there were some rumors of Tom and I dating and I’d never say if we did or not, I’d just release the tape,” Kim cheekily said as she poked fun at her 2007 sex tape with rapper Ray J.

She then said he reminded her of her stepdad, Caitlyn Jenner. “But I do know it would never work out. An ex-athlete, high cheekbones, silky hair… you remind me too much of my stepdad now. Part of me thinks you’d want to undress me just to try on my clothes.”

Though Kim managed to get a laugh out of her comparison to her stepdad, Dave still couldn’t help but say her getting booed was “the highlight” of the roast

Many fans on X agreed with Dave’s take, saying it was “satisfying” to listen to the negative feedback Kim recieved and that they loved how it gave her an “ego check.”

