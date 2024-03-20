Patriots’ “The Dynasty” Nick Foles omission sparks rumors of Tom Brady’s pettiness

The New England Patriots’ new docuseries, “The Dynasty” had a glaring edit that disrespected one of Tom Brady’s fiercest rivals.

The Apple TV+ production included the Patriots’ Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018. However, producers altered Al Michael’s call of the famed “Philly Special”, omitting the Nick Foles’ name from the call.

Barstool Sports’ Big Cat and PFT Commenter played clips of the live NFL call and the version shown in the documentary on Wednesday’s airing of “Pardon my Take.”

“It’s Trey Burton whose throw’s caught. Foles. Touchdown,” was what the original call said before they shared the edited version. “It’s Trey Burton whose throw’s caught. Touchdown.”

They then cited rumors regarding Brady’s pettiness directly influencing producers to erase Foles’ name from the audio.

“And we’ve seen clips of Tom Brady like, not liking it when people bring up Nick Foles,” Big Cat explained before unearthing his Brady take. “He f****** hates Nick Foles, and he had his name edited out of this documentary.”

Foles spoiled Brady’s record-setting 505 passing-yard performance as he led the Eagles to a fourth quarter comeback in their 41-33 Super Bowl win over the Patriots.

The veteran quarterback was named Super Bowl MVP and owned the spotlight that year. Though Brady denied having beef with the 35-year-old when he was asked about it in a press conference on January 14, 2022, the seven-time champion refused to shake hands with Foles after the loss. He cited sometimes getting “pissed out there” on the field for the perceived snub.

Despite his sentiments toward Foles, Brady was not an executive producer on the docuseries. Therefore, claims that he directly called for the omission cannot be substantiated.

No matter, the edit does not diminish how Foles is remembered for defeating the Patriots.