The Witcher Season 4 reveals District 9 star as terrifying villain

The Witcher Season 4 has cast District 9 and Monkey Man star Sharlto Copley to play a terrifying villain from the series of novels.

Season 4 of Netflix’s The Witcher series is set to begin filming this spring. With preparations underway, the show has added three actors to the cast.

According to Variety, the new additions include District 9’s Sharlto Copley, James Purefoy from Altered Carbon, and Danny Woodburn of Seinfield and Bones fame.

Copley will join the show as bounty hunter Leo Bonhart, a villain from the novels once hired to kill Ciri. Bonhart’s also known for slaying Witchers and taking their medallions as trophies.

Purefoy will bring Skellen to life from the books, embodying a character who serves as a court advisor and spy for Emhyr var Emreis.

As for Woodburn, Witcher Season 4 viewers can expect the veteran actor to portray Zoltan, the much-beloved dwarf who’s featured prominently in both the book series and CD Projekt Red’s video games.

At the time of writing, it’s unknown how exactly Copley’s villain character and the others will factor into The Witcher Season 4. But a new summary for the show’s next outing suggests Geralt, Yen, and Ciri are in for a wild ride:

“After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out season three, the new season follows Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri who are faced with traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons apart from each other. If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire — and finding one another again.”

The Witcher’s next season will be filled with other new additions, of course. Notably, Liam Hemsworth will replace Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. And Laurence Fishburne joins the show as Regis, a high vampire introduced in the Baptism of Fire novel.

