Where was 3 Body Problem filmed?

When the final scene of 3 Body Problem Season 1 ends, you’re safe to switch the TV off.

Netflix’s latest sci-fi epic, 3 Body Problem, poses a galactic-sized dilemma for our species, but where exactly did filming take place on our home planet? Here’s what we know.

Originally published in 2008 with an English version to follow six years later, Liu Cixin’s now iconic sci-fi books have made their way to the silver screen through a big-budget Netflix adaptation. While the journey is only just beginning with Season 1, the globetrotting story has nonetheless captured the masses already.

Keeping the larger-than-life story grounded all the way through is the show’s reliance on recognizable locations.

So if you’re wondering just where 3 Body Problem was filmed, look no further. Here’s what we know about the show’s filming locations through the first season.

3 Body Problem filming locations

Netflix’s 3 Body Problem was a nine-month shoot across England in the UK, along with a handful of filming locations in Spain and the United States.

Specific filming locations include:

Shepperton Studios, England

Greater London, England

Buckinghamshire, England

Hampshire, England

Surrey, England

Portsmouth, England

Kent, England

Oxford, England

Sussex, England

Bedfordshire, England

Badajoz, Spain

United Nations Headquarters, New York City

Cape Canaveral, Florida

With a story impacting the entire globe, it’s only fitting the show’s filming reached far and wide. Nothing new for the Game of Thrones showrunners entirely used to blockbuster productions in all manner of countries.

There’s no quite telling where future seasons may take place, nor how much of the show’s production will rely on real-world locations moving forward. Given the direction of the narrative, we could be in store for a far more VFX-heavy second season.

