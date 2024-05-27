When Calls the Heart Season 11 release schedule: When is Episode 9 out?

Prepare for more romance and drama with the When Calls the Heart Season 11 release schedule, covering the next episodes, the dates they air, and how to watch the series.

What started as a TV movie in 2013 is now a binge-worthy TV show spanning over a decade. If you’re still on this train headed for the west, you’ll want to know when new episodes come out.

Season 11 started on April 7, 2024, and has a total of 12 episodes. We’re into the final stages of the season, then, but there’s still big moments to come, we’re sure.

These are the streaming services where you can watch it, what time and channel When Calls the Heart is on, and the plots of each episode so far.

When is When Calls the Heart Season 11 Episode 9 out?

When Calls the Heart Season 11 Episode 9 is out on the Hallmark Channel on Sunday, June 2, 2024, at 9pm ET.

When Calls the Heart Season 11 release schedule

When Calls the Heart Season 11 episodes are released weekly on Sundays. The finale airs on Sunday, June 23, 2024.

The full When Calls the Heart release schedule:

Season 11 Episode 1: ‘When Stars Align’ — Sunday, April 7, 2024 Elizabeth turns over a new leaf; Nathan returns home from an investigation, while Bill questions its outcome. Rosemary chases a scoop. Lucas makes a surprise announcement.

Season 11 Episode 2: ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’ — Sunday, April 14, 2024 Elizabeth and Allie plan a birthday party for Nathan; Lee and Rosemary weigh business responsibilities against family time; Lucas settles into his role as governor.

Season 11 Episode 3: ‘Steps Forward’ — Sunday, April 21, 2024 Rosemary and Bill team up to investigate a case they believe shouldn’t be closed; the women of Hope Valley start a daycare; Hickam and Mei celebrate a milestone.

Season 11 Episode 4: ‘Along Came a Spider’ — Sunday, April 28, 2024 It’s Easter in Hope Valley, so Elizabeth organizes an egg hunt with help from Nathan; a visitor from Lucas’ past gets the town talking; Angela and Cooper seek to mend a relationship.

Season 11 Episode 5: ‘Stronger Together’ — Sunday, May 5, 2024 Hickam and Lee clash with the mayor of Benson Hills, while Gowen suggests a solution with huge implications for the town; Elizabeth and Nathan clear up a misunderstanding.

Season 11 Episode 6: ‘Believe’ — Sunday, May 12, 2024 Elizabeth confronts an imposing figure from her past; Rosemary helps Lee navigate a new leadership role; Lucas struggles to find bidders for his resort project.

Season 11 Episode 7: ‘Facing the Music’ — Sunday, May 19, 2024 Elizabeth hopes for the best when Tom Thornton visits with an exciting opportunity for the town’s choir; Rosemary and Bill interview a source; Lucas considers his options.

Season 11 Episode 8: ‘Brother’s Keeper’ — Sunday, May 26, 2024 Elizabeth and Nathan help Tom out of a tight situation; the town comes together after a setback; Joseph heals an old rift; Gowen councils Lucas.

Season 11 Episode 9: ‘Truth Be Told’ — Sunday, June 2, 2024 Rosemary’s newspaper article creates waves when she questions Lucas’s judgment. Allie discusses her birth father with Nathan, and Elizabeth realizes Little Jack is growing up.

Season 11 Episode 10: ‘What Goes Around’ — Sunday, June 9, 2024 Allie makes a daring decision, and Nathan and Elizabeth rush to intervene; uncovered memories shift Lucas’s plans; Faith takes a big step; Mei cooks for Hickam’s family.

Season 11 Episode 11: ‘Run to You’ — Sunday, June 16, 2024 Nathan and Bill take charge when a notorious gangster threatens the town; Rosemary teams up with her competition to uncover the truth; Elizabeth and Nathan take a leap of faith.

Season 11 Episode 12: ‘Anything for Love’ — Sunday, June 23, 2024 Nathan and Elizabeth exchange secrets; Rosemary and Lee pitch Lucas an idea for the future of Hope Valley.



How to watch When Calls the Heart Season 11

You can watch When Calls the Heart Season 11 on Sundays at 9 pm ET on the Hallmark Channel in the US. Episodes are also available to purchase from online stores like Prime Video.

Hallmark Channel

You can stream or download new episodes from multiple places. The below services also have past seasons.

How to watch When Calls the Heart Season 11:

If you see yourself watching Season 12 when it comes out, we’d recommend Hallmark Movies Now to get the most bang for your buck.

That service likely has other new TV shows and movies you’ll love, and you won’t have to purchase seasons individually.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, the Hallmark Movies Now channel can be added to your subscription for $5.99 per month following a free 7-day trial.

Otherwise, you can buy-to-keep on the digital storefronts listed above. If you don’t want to risk one of your favorite series disappearing from streaming, this is the better option.

