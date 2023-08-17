The Toxic Avenger: Plot, cast & more

A reboot of the Toxic Avenger franchise will debut at Fantastic Fest next month – here’s everything we know about the movie, including plot, cast, and more.

The original movie hit screens in 1984, and tells the story of a weakling janitor who falls into a tub of toxic waste, and emerges as super-powered anti-hero The Toxic Avenger.

The movie wasn’t a hit initially, but Toxie soon found an audience, built up a cult following, and spawned sequels, comic books, a video game, and even an animated series.

Now, some 40 years on, The Toxic Avenger is back, with indie filmmaker Macon Blair both writing and directing a star-studded reboot that will make its debut at Fantastic Fest in September. Here’s the lowdown on this new iteration, including plot, cast, and more.

The Toxic Avenger plot: What’s it about?

Here’s how Deadline has been reporting the plot for The Toxic Avenger when covering the movie: “When a struggling everyman is pushed into a vat of toxic waste, he is transformed into a mutant freak who must go from shunned outcast to underdog hero as he races to save his son, his friends and his community from the forces of corruption and greed.”

This is how Comic Book Resources described the reboot: “Based on the 1984 cult classic of the same name. Set in a fantasy world following Winston, a stereotypical weakling who works as a janitor at Garb-X health club and is diagnosed with a terminal illness that can only be cured by an expensive treatment that his greedy, power hungry employer refuses to pay for. After deciding to take matters into his own hands and rob his company, Winston falls into a pit of toxic waste and is transformed into a deformed monster that sets out to do good and get back at all the people who have wronged him.”

While this is the official Fantastic Fest description: “A horrible toxic accident transforms downtrodden janitor Winston Gooze into a new evolution of hero: The Toxic Avenger! Now wielding a glowing mop with super-human strength, he must race against time to save his son and stop a ruthless and power-hungry tyrant bent on harnessing toxic superpowers to strengthen his polluted empire.”

The Toxic Avenger cast: Who’s in it?

Peter Dinklage plays the title character, and recently told Empire of taking the role: “I just wanted to do something that I’ve never done before. So why not be a monster in an over-the-top, crazy movie?”

Here’s the cast, including actors and the characters they play:

Peter Dinklage as Winston/The Toxic Avenger

Jacob Tremblay as Wade

Kevin Bacon as Bob Garbinger

Elijah Wood as Fritz Garbinger

Taylour Paige as J.J. Doherty

Julia Davies as Kissy Sturnevan

Sarah Niles as Mayor Togar

Julian Kostov as Budd Berserk

David Yow as Guthrie Stockins

Jonny Coyne as Thad Barkabus

Jane Levy as Cheerful Insurance Rep

Macon Blair as Dennis

Is there a Toxic Avenger release date?

The Toxic Avenger doesn’t have a release date yet, but debuts at Fantastic Fest on September 21, when we’ll be posting our review.

