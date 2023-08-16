The line-up for Fantastic Fest 2023 has been unveiled, and a new, star-studded version of The Toxic Avenger will be debuting at the festival, as well as Mike Flanagan’s eagerly anticipated Netflix horror The Fall of the House of Usher.

Fantastic Fest is the best genre festival on the planet. Taking place at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Austin, Texas, the show runs from September 21 to September 29.

During that time, attendees are able to watch early screenings of horror movies, sci-fi flicks, and a weird and wonderful blend of genre movies from all over the world.

TV is also part of the line-up these days, with Fantastic Fest 2023 premiering the first two episodes of one of the most eagerly anticipated shows of the year…

Toxic Avenger and Fall of the House of Usher top-line Fantastic Fest

This year’s Fantastic Fest opens with the world premiere of The Toxic Avenger. A remake of the cult classic, Macon Blair directs and Peter Dinklage, Jacob Tremblay, Elijah Wood, and Kevin Bacon star. The official synopsis is as follows:

“A horrible toxic accident transforms downtrodden janitor Winston Gooze into a new evolution of hero: The Toxic Avenger! Now wielding a glowing mop with super-human strength, he must race against time to save his son and stop a ruthless and power-hungry tyrant bent on harnessing toxic superpowers to strengthen his polluted empire.”

The festival also features Episode 1 and Episode 2 of The Fall of the House of Usher, from the twisted mind of Midnight Mass and Haunting of Hill House helmer Mike Flanagan.

“In this wicked series based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe, ruthless siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher have built Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into an empire of wealth, privilege, and power,” the blurb reads. “But past secrets come to light when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying at the hands of a mysterious woman from their youth.”

Gareth Edwards’ The Creator also premieres in Austin

Gareth Edwards – whose previous credits include Monsters, Godzilla, and Rogue One – will be debuting his new movie The Creator in Austin.

Fantastic Fest calls it: “An epic sci-fi action thriller set amidst a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence. Joshua (John David Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Gemma Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war… and mankind itself.

“Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory, only to discover the world-ending weapon he’s been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child.”

Other high-profile movies playing at the festival include V/H/S 85, Your Lucky Day, Totally Killer, and a new Pet Sematary prequel, subtitled Bloodlines.

For the full line-up – plus ticket details – head to the official Fantastic Fest website here.