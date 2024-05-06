Where was The Peanut Butter Falcon filmed? All filming locations explained

The Peanut Butter Falcon filming locations gave the lovely 2019 drama movie a colorful and warm tone. Here are all the places listed and explained.

One of the best movies from 2019’s indie circuit, the Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson, and Zack Gottsagen adventure was a sleeper hit thanks to its heartwarming story.

The narrative sees characters traverse rural landscapes, find a city, and step foot onto remote islands.

The settings are stunning and thematically support the feel-good movie, so here’s where shooting took place and some of the major moments filmed there.

Where was The Peanut Butter Falcon filmed?

Most of The Peanut Butter Falcon was filmed in the US Outer Banks of North Carolina, which is home to breathtaking landscapes. Additional filming took place in Georgia.

The story is set in the Outer Banks and much of the film was shot on location in the summer of 2017, adding a lot of authenticity. According to Outer Banks Coastal Life, Wanchese was the main location for the parts shot in North Carolina. Many scenes with the supporting cast like Jon Bernthal were shot in Savannah, Georgia.

The Peanut Butter Falcon filming locations:

Outer Banks, North Carolina

Savannah, Georgia

Tybee Island, Georgia

Salt Marsh, Georgia

Outer Banks, North Carolina

Roadside Attractions

After Zak escapes and meets Tyler, much of the story unfolds in the Outer Banks. The expansive vistas and openness likely represent Zak’s desire for freedom and independence. The area is known for its maritime culture and natural scenery. Zak and Tyler stick to the shoreline on their journey, rarely stepping into built-up areas.

One of the populated areas was Wanchese, a fishing village on Roanoke Island. Locations such as Baumtown Road supplied a quiet setting to capture Eleanor’s search for Zak after he ran away. While North Carolina’s shoreline is usually home to busy beach towns, Wanchese has a unique identity thanks to its peaceful atmosphere. It’s a couple of hours’ drive from nearby Norfolk, and a three-hour drive from Raleigh-Durham.

Savannah, Georgia

The Southern city of Savannah provided several locations, such as charming streets, marshlands, and riverside areas that contributed to the realism. Savannah is an interesting mix of modernity and tradition that prides itself on hospitality.

One of the pivotal moments shot there was the climax of the film when Eleanor finally finds Zak, and decides to help him against her boss’ wishes.

Tybee Island, Georgia

Roadside Attractions

The quaint town of Tybee Island was the backdrop for several scenes in Peanut Butter Falcon, offering a serene setting with picturesque beaches.

Tybee Island has been used in many other movies that were looking for a coastal community. These include The Menu, Gemini Man, Baywatch, and Magic Mike XXL.

Salt Marsh, Georgia

Roadside Attractions

The salt marshes of Georgia provided a visually stunning backdrop for certain scenes, capturing the tranquility of the landscape as Zak and Tyler embark on their journey and build a friendship. The marshlands cover roughly 368,000 acres.

Those are all The Peanut Butter Falcon filming locations explained.