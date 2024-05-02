Where was The Judge filmed? All filming locations explained

Here are all The Judge filming locations used to shoot Robert Downey Jr.’s crime-thriller movie.

The Judge was a great courtroom drama that came out in 2014, and while you’d expect big metropolitan locations to suit the occasion, the film opted for smaller settings because of the plot.

After he returned to his hometown, Chicago-based lawyer Hank Palmer (Downey Jr.) decided to represent his father, Joseph (Robert Duvall), the town’s judge who was accused of murder.

Much of the story takes place in just a few locations, and here are the details of where one of the best movies of Downey Jr.’s career was filmed.

Article continues after ad

Where was The Judge filmed?

The Judge was filmed primarily in Massachusetts, with one brief scene shot in Indiana in the US.

The movie is set in the fictional town of Carlinville, Indiana, but almost all the filming happened in Massachusetts. The only exception was a few moments featuring a cornfield, which were done in Jackson County, Indiana.

Article continues after ad

The Judge filming locations:

Plymouth Trial Court, Massachusetts

Shelburne Falls, Massachusetts

Ipswich, Massachusetts

Dedham, Massachusetts

Attleboro, Massachusetts

Plymouth Trial Court, Massachusetts

The opening courtroom scene in the film is shot in Plymouth’s County Courthouse. The Trial Court is on Obery Street and attracted a lot of excited locals when it was used. When fans heard Downey Jr. would be there, some waited for a distant wave from Iron Man.

Article continues after ad

Assistant Superior Court Magistrate Adam Baler was giving the crew a tour when they asked him to appear in the film as a court clerk. A quick tie change later, and Baler was in the mix with the extras.

Filming took over two courtrooms on the third floor, using the corner Superior Court for shooting and another nearby courtroom for storage and monitors.

Shelburne Falls, Massachusetts

Warner Bros./Claire Folger

The picturesque small town of Shelburne Falls (even its name is soothing) was used for Carlinville, the film’s fake town. Shelburne Falls’ lovely Main Street and charming Bridge of Flowers added an air of authenticity to The Judge’s rural setting.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Filming done here included the exterior town shots, conversations that took place in the diner, and the bike scene.

Ipswich, Massachusetts

Warner Bros.

This coastal town was the backdrop for many of The Judge’s outdoor scenes, showcasing beautiful landscapes and classic New England architecture that added to the lived-in atmosphere the crew was aiming for.

Dedham, Massachusetts

Warner Bros.

Dedham’s courthouse was used for exterior shots of the courthouse where Hank tries his father’s case. Its dramatic architecture and rich history were suitably imposing for the narrative’s legal drama.

Attleboro, Massachusetts

Scenes in the Funeral Home were shot in Attleboro in Bristol County, which used to be known as the jewelry capital of the world.

Article continues after ad

Those are The Judge filming locations. If you’d like to watch it, it’s on Netflix in the US or can be purchased/rented digitally.

For more superhero superstars, join in on Dexerto’s HeroFest by reading all the DCEU movies ranked, the 30 best superhero TV shows, and all the Marvel movies ranked. Or check out the Road House filming locations for more real-life settings from the movies.

Article continues after ad

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.