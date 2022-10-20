Eternals 2: Release date prediction, cast, plot & more

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at [email protected]

Eternals 2 could be a step that Marvel will take in the build up to Secret Wars, so, here’s everything we know so far, from release date to cast, plot, and other details.

While Marvel‘s first Eternals film was arguably hit and miss amongst audiences, the Eternals will clearly be a part of MCU canon, and considering the last film ended on somewhat of a cliff-hanger, then we can expect an Eternals sequel to be on the way.

However, not a ton of official information has been released about the project, not even a mention at this year’s Marvel presentation for San Diego Comic-Con, so a lot of factors are up in the air.

But while information may be vague about the film, here’s everything we know so far.

Unfortunately, as of now, Eternals 2 has no confirmed release date.

The sequel film will depend on the dates when other Marvel properties come out, as the Eternals’ story will likely be integrated into the wider MCU plot as a whole. For example, if they join the Avengers, they’ll probably be involved in that initiative before they get a second movie.

So it seems like 2024 would be the earliest that we would ever get a sequel, but it may be even later than that.

According to actor Patton Oswalt, who appeared in the post-credits scene of the last film, a sequel is definitely happening: “They have announced there’s going to be an Eternals sequel. Chloé Zhao is going to direct it,” he said while appearing on the Today Show in August.

But others aren’t so sure. In a recent interview with Uproxx, one of Eternals’ many stars, Barry Keoghan, was asked if he knew anything about the sequel, and it seems like he’s asking his co-stars the same questions: “Kumail [Nanjiani] is always the one I’m texting. I’m like, ‘Yo, have you heard anything on Eternals 2?’ Kumail knows everything. You know what I mean? He loves comic books. The comic world.

“I’m always texting him like about San Diego Comic-Con. I’m like, ‘Hey, are we going to San Diego for Eternals?’ but I’d love to see where it goes. I really would.”

We will update this section as more news comes out.

Eternals 2 trailer: Is there a trailer?

Alas, since the Eternals sequel has yet to go into production, there is no footage available.

For now, you can rewatch the trailer for the first film, to remind yourself of all the many characters.

We will update this section as more news comes out.

Eternals 2 cast: Who is starring in the film?

Currently, there is no official cast list for Eternals 2.

However, it seems certain that the majority of the first film’s stars will return if their contracts have anything to say about it. These stars include:

Sersi (Gemma Chan)

Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani)

Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry)

Makkari (Lauren Ridloff)

Druig (Barry Keoghan)

Thena (Angeline Jolie)

Kit Harington will also likely return as Dane Whitman, though he should also be playing the Black Knight, as one of the film’s post-credit scene implied this.

Since Salma Hayek’s Ajak, Richard Madden’s Ikaris, and Don Lee’s Gilgamesh were seemingly killed in the last film, they may not be returning, though we can’t rule out flashback appearances.

And since Lia Mchugh’s Sprite was turned human in the last film, she could very well be recast as she ages in the next film.

Patton Oswalt will seemingly return, as hinted by his post-credits scene. And along with him, the sequel may have some pop star power in the form of Harry Styles, who also debuted in that post-credits scene. Styles would be playing Eros, AKA the brother of Thanos. However, he recently stated in an interview with Rolling Stone UK that he wasn’t sure he would come back to the MCU.

Director Chloe Zhao could also return for the sequel, as she once stated to The Playlist, “I would be back in a second working with the team at Marvel.”

We will update this section as more news comes out.

Eternals 2 plot: What will happen in the film?

There is currently no official plot for Eternals 2.

However, we can imagine that the events of the last film will have some influence. Sersi, Kingo, and Phastos were all taken from Earth by Arishem, who plans to look into their memories to judge whether humanity is worthy of survival.

Meanwhile, Makkari, Druig, and Thena set off to inform other Eternals about their true purpose. They’re then joined by Eros, who promises that he can help them find their friends. Perhaps this will be the focus of the sequel.

Of course, the trajectory of the MCU should alter what kind of plot Eternals 2 will have, so we’ll have to wait and see how Phase 5 and 6 go.

We will update this section as more news comes out.