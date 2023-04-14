The Mandalorian star says Season 3 finale will “hurt too much”

Be warned, Star Wars fans: The Mandalorian Season 3 finale is coming next week, and it might “hurt too much” for some viewers, according to one of the show’s actors.

Season 3 has been the weakest season of the series to date: Din and Grogu don’t have much to do, it’s tonally all over the place, and there hasn’t been a sense of urgency, instead feeling like a Clone Wars spinoff than another chapter of the show we love.

However, in Episode 7, the next arc started to take shape: Moff Gideon returned, and he plans to use Mandalore’s resources to strengthen his Imperial Remnant army and take the planet for himself. He just needs the darksaber, now wielded by Bo-Katan Kryze as she leads united tribes of Mandalorians.

Ahead of the final installment next week, one of the stars of The Mandalorian cautioned fans about what lies ahead.

The Mandalorian Season 3 finale is going to hurt

In an Instagram story, Brendan Wayne – the stand-in for Pedro Pascal’s Din – wrote: “This next episode is gonna make you wish you hadn’t asked for [another episode]. It might just hurt too much.”

What could he mean… will Din or Grogu die? Relax, because that’ll never happen – but death may come a-knocking for another character. The Armorer, the fan-favorite blacksmith and leader of the Children of the Watch, would be a sensible bet, although others online have predicted she could betray Bo-Katan and kill her, setting up a war between The Armorer, Din, and Moff Gideon.

In an interview with Collider, executive producer Dave Filoni teased: “They’ll have a lot to take in, and I think with any good ending there’s the moment you’re in it when you’re cheering and you feel satisfied, but then there’s a little bit after that where you think back at all the things that happened.

“Maybe you start to put them together in a different way and you realize it’s an ending, but there are other things happening out there in the galaxy that now you know more about.”

The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 8 hits Disney+ on April 19. Check out our other coverage below:

