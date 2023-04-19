The Mandalorian finale: Is there a post-credits scene?

Is there a post-credits scene in The Mandalorian finale? The Star Wars series reached the end of Season 3 today, but is there anything after the credits in Episode 8?

In our review, we wrote: “The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 8 is a dire finale; underwhelming, safe to the point of feeling pointless, and opting for cozy fun over any sense of actual drama.”

The last episode picks up straight after Episode 7, with Bo-Katan and The Armorer leading the other Mandalorians in a charge against the Empire’s troopers, while Din and Grogu face off against Moff Gideon and the Praetorian Guard.

Given we’re at the end of the season, and the MCU has rotted our brains, there’ll be lots of Star Wars fans waiting on a post-credits scene – but is there one, or are you wasting your time?

Spoilers for The Mandalorian to follow…

Is there a post-credits scene in The Mandalorian finale?

No, there isn’t a post-credits scene in The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 8.

There’s no mid-credits scene either, excluding the usual concept art for the episode. This may be a disappointment for some, given all the teases about Thrawn coming back in Ahsoka (and the finale being titled ‘The Return’).

The episode ends with Din and Grogu’s mission complete: alongside Bo-Katan and the Armorer, they liberated Mandalore from the Empire, killed Moff Gideon (at least, so we think), and they’re now ready to begin their new life as a bounty-hunting father-and-son duo across the galaxy.

In fairness, Star Wars hasn’t made a habit of including post-credits scenes in its movies and shows. The best and most notable example came at the end of Andor Season 1, when we found out what the Narkina 5 components were being used for: the construction of the Death Star.

The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 8 is available to stream on Disney+ now. Check out our other coverage below:

