Andor Episode 12 finale post-credits scene explained

Andor Episode 12 is a finale that ends on one hell of a mic-drop in the post-credits scene – here’s what happens and what it means for Season 2.

Andor is a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the 2016 spinoff chronicling the Rebel Alliance’s heroic, ultimately tragic efforts to steal the Empire’s plans for the Death Star.

Season 1 begins five years before the film and the Imperial “planet killer”, following Cassian as he evolves from a thief to one of the Rebellion’s greatest spies and heroes.

Episode 12 brought the first season to a close in explosive, emotional fashion (you can read our review here) – and make sure you don’t close Disney+ as the credits roll, as there’s a major reveal waiting for you.

What happens in the Andor Episode 12 post-credits scene?

In the post-credits scene of Episode 12, we finally find out what they were building in the Narkina 5 prison: parts for the construction of the Death Star.

More specifically, they’re brackets that link together the gold panels inside the superlaser, which will be able to withstand the power and heat of the colossal hypermatter reactor.

The scene ends on a wide shot of the Death Star, nearly entirely built, with work being completed on the laser.

Will we see the Death Star again in Andor Season 2?

The Death Star will almost definitely feature in Andor Season 2, given it’s expected the show will end with Cassian in or on his way to Kafrene, where he meets Tivik, a contact with information about the Empire’s plans.

The question is: will we see Darth Vader, Orson Krennic, or Grand Moff Tarkin as the Death Star is completed?

Showrunner Tony Gilroy said from the outset he was avoiding fan service, wishing the show remains as “absolutely non-cynical as it could possibly be, that the it would just be real and honest” – however, these characters are pivotal in the events of the coming years, so there could be some exciting appearances on the horizon.

Andor Season 1 is available to stream now.