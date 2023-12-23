The Iron Claw: Is Kevin Von Erich alive?

Kevin Von Erich is technically the second oldest to David, Kerry, and Mike, and is one who sees tragedy after tragedy take over the lives of his younger brothers in The Iron Claw – but is he still alive?

The Iron Claw is based on the real-life story of the Von Erich family, one of the most infamous in wrestling history as the sport spanned from Fritz Von Erich to all his sons. But the Von Erichs were also known for being cursed.

The Iron Claw tells their story from Kevin’s (Zac Efron) point of view. He sees his father’s persistence to make their family name one for the history books deteriorate him and his brothers. The supposed curse rings true as the family goes through a series of heartbreaking deaths.

But the question remains – is Kevin Von Erich alive? And did he manage to escape the curse on his family name?

Did Kevin Von Erich escape the family curse?

Yes, Kevin Von Erich is the only surviving brother and currently lives in Hawaii with his wife Pam, their children, and their grandchildren.

The Iron Claw explores the love Kevin Von Erich had for each of his brothers. As is often said in the movie, Kevin adored his brothers and wanted nothing more in life than to be with them – inside or outside the ring. Unlike his father, Kevin saw the signs of each of his brothers’ deteriorating mental health. He often tried to reign in his father’s iron claw grip on them.

Kevin was the first son to become a wrestler, and well known in the wrestling world for going barefoot in the ring. His impressive physique made him stand out. Despite Kevin’s devotion to the sport, his chances at a title belt were often passed on to his brothers. The Iron Claw does a good job of detailing Kevin’s personal story, his marriage to Pam, and witnessing the deaths of each of his brothers.

In real life, Kevin is still married to Pam, and he has four children and eleven grandchildren. Kevin and Pam currently reside in Hawaii and run a family investment business. Regarding wrestling, he technically retired in 1993 but had his final in-ring appearance in 1995.

Kevin represented the Von Erich family in 2009 as they were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. From then on, he would make various appearances. He briefly returned to wrestling in 2017 and 2023 to accompany his two sons.

For The Iron Claw, some of the Von Erich family were part of the process of the movie’s creation. Kevin was not heavily involved, but Jeremy Allen White said on Late Night With Seth Meyers that he gave director Sean Durkin his blessing and asked to display his immense love for his brothers.

