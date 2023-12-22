The tragic tale of the Von Erich family has been adapted for the big screen in The Iron Claw – but does the movie have a post-credits scene?

The Von Erich family remain titans in the world of wrestling, but new A24 movie The Iron Claw reveals more about the tragedies that took place in order to achieve that reputation.

Starring Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White, the movie’s official synopsis reads: “The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who make history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports.”

With the movie set to hit US theaters on December 22, 2023, does The Iron Claw have a post-credits scene? Here’s everything you need to know. Warning – spoilers ahead!

Is there a post-credits scene in The Iron Claw?

No, there is no post-credits scene in The Iron Claw.

However, viewers do learn a great deal about the real-life Von Erichs just before the credits begin to roll.

As the only surviving Von Erich brother, we learn that Kevin Von Erich is still married to his wife Pam over 40 years later. Together, they have four children and 13 grandchildren.

In The Iron Claw, Kevin (Zac Efron) is seen telling Pam (Lily James) on their first date that he dreams of buying a ranch so that all of his family can live there and be together. Before the end credits roll, we see that Kevin got to live out that dream in real life, living close by to all of his immediate family.

The credits preamble also highlights that the Von Erich family was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009, with Kevin on hand to accept the honor on behalf of his father and brothers. They were inducted by longtime Von Erich rival Michael “P.S.” Hayes.

In our four-star review, we said: “Take a deep breath and fully give yourself to the Von Erich story, because The Iron Claw isn’t one to be missed.

“Bereft with one saddening act after another, the movie is close to becoming too much to handle – but coming out the other side makes viewers all the more enriched for the experience.”

The Iron Claw comes to US theaters on December 22.

