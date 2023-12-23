The Iron Claw: Who is Chris Von Erich?

While The Iron Claw may focus on the bond between Kevin, David, and Kerry and the Von Erich curse – Chris Von Erich was also part of their story that was omitted from the movie.

The Von Erichs are one of the most prominent wrestling families in wrestling and were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The Iron Claw opens the door for non-wrestling fans to learn of the heartache that the family went through and their supposed family curse.

Devoted brothers try to fulfill their father’s dream of becoming a household name. While also holding onto their love for one another. The Von Erichs went through a series of tragic deaths during their wrestling careers.

While the movie focuses on Kevin, David, Kerry, and Mike in the ring, Chris Von Erich also joins in the family’s journey and the effects of the curse.

Chris Von Erich also became a wrestler

Chris was the youngest of the six Von Erich brothers who joined his brothers in the wrestling ring despite his health issues. He died by suicide at the age of 21.

As the youngest, Chris was born on September 30, 1969. He also found his need to be in the ring having grown up in a wrestling family and among his brothers. But unlike his brothers, he had multiple health problems that deterred his wrestling career and was considered the smallest.

His asthma and brittle bones from prednisone led to multiple injuries in the ring and frustration. He worked odd jobs for the World Class Championship Wrestling and worked as an amateur wrestler. In 1990, he became a full-fledged professional wrestler and often tag-teamed with his brother Kerry.

Chris’s health wasn’t ideal for the world of wrestling – but it’s not what led to his death. With The Iron Claw not including Chris’s story, it is unknown by non-wrestling fans that he had died before Kerry and after Mike.

After the death of his older brother Mike, Chris began to abuse drugs and became depressed. The added toll of not furthering his wrestling career weighed heavily on him. He died by suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on September 12, 1991, on the family farm. Some may find his death is similar to Kerry’s who also died by a gunshot on the property.

According to the book Tributes: Remembering Some of the World’s Greatest Wrestlers, Kevin was the last person to speak with him. After asking for a radio device back, Kevin saw Chris sitting on top of a hill. Kevin joined him when his brother told him of his suicidal thoughts.

After urging him to not do anything, Kevin left Chris who then shot himself in the head. He died 20 minutes later and 18 days before his 22nd birthday. A toxicology report revealed cocaine and Valium in his system.

