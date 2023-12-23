The Iron Claw: How did Kerry Von Erich die?

The tragedies that befell the Von Erich family are at the heart of The Iron Claw as it details the heartbreaking rise and fall of Kerry Von Erich and what led to his death. Here’s what you need to know about how he died.

Born to a well-known wrestling father, the Von Erich brothers knew wrestling was a part of their future whether they liked it or not. While Kevin Von Erich was the star child in the wrestling world, Kerry was on a different path to stardom.

Article continues after ad

Kerry was originally set to become an Olympian until his dreams were halted – leading his father to push him into the ring with David and Kevin. The Iron Claw tells a harrowing story of how Kerry grew in stardom compared to Kevin until the family curse struck.

Article continues after ad

Kerry would be another Von Erich who faced death at an early age – here’s his story. Warning: Spoilers ahead and some may find this content distressing.

Kerry Von Erich went on to the WWF

YouTube/VICE TV

Despite his title belt and success in the WWF, Kerry Von Erich was struggling with his mental health, abusing drugs, and ultimately died by suicide due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound in 1993.

Article continues after ad

In The Iron Claw, Kerry comes home after being told the US team would not go to Russia for the Olympics due to current political issues. With his dreams of winning the gold taken from him, his father has him join David and Kevin in the ring. The three become an unstoppable force. But over time, it’s clear that the stress of keeping in their father’s good graces takes a toll.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

After David’s death, Kerry is given a title shot instead of Kevin. He soon becomes the NWA champion. On the night off, Kerry is excited, having fulfilled his father’s dream – but something is bothering him. He goes on a late motorcycle ride that results in his left foot getting severed. One would think it was the end. Instead, Kerry pushes himself to get back in the ring wearing a prosthetic. After a time-lapse, Kerry has found some success in the WWF with no one knowing about his foot.

Article continues after ad

The Iron Claw soon shifts gears to the events leading to Kerry’s death. He comes home for Christmas and is visibly wound up. He gifts his father a new gun and becomes enraged when he refuses to fire it. That night, Kevin gets a call from Kerry who says he’s not doing well and is afraid. While Kevin tries to reason with him, he calls his father begging him to take care of him. Kevin goes home the following day and hears a gunshot. Kerry has died by suicide with the gun he gave his father.

Article continues after ad

The story in real life goes a bit differently. After his amputation, Kerry’s wrestling career was not what it used to be, and he had become addicted to painkillers. The drug abuse led to two arrests. According to The Baltimore Sun, he was indicted on the second charge. It pushed Kerry over the edge as he was facing prison time.

Article continues after ad

Kerry Von Erich died a few days after his 33rd birthday on February 18, 1993. He shot himself in the heart on his father’s ranch. Bret Hart wrote in his book Hitman that Kerry had often told him he wanted to be with his brothers, but was waiting for the right time.

Article continues after ad

Read more TV & Movies content here, and Dexerto’s review of The Iron Claw here.