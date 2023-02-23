The Flash to premiere at CinemaCon two months before theatrical release

DC’s upcoming movie The Flash will debut at CinemaCon 2023, with the exclusive screening taking place almost 2 months before the film is set to release in theatres.

The Flash is shaping up to be one of the most important films in recent years for the DCEU. With the movie allegedly resetting the whole timeline of the cinematic universe, DC bosses Peter Safran and James Gunn have spoken at length about how this new movie will help reboot and reshape the whole landscape of the DC project.

Dexerto reporting how, according to James Gunn, The Flash is “one of the greatest superhero movies ever made”, despite the controversy surrounding Ezra Miller.

And while the movie is set to release theatrically on June 15, 2023, it has just been revealed by Variety that the movie will premiere at CinemaCon almost two months before it releases in theatres.

The Flash to premiere in April at CinemaCon 2023

DC Michael Keaton is back as Batman in The Flash

According to Variety, “Warner Bros. is expected to still bring a formal presentation to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, so “The Flash” is scheduled to play in the late afternoon on April 25 after the studio teases its upcoming film slate.”

Just recently, a new trailer for the movie was dropped at the 2023 Superbowl. The footage showed off impressive visuals as well as showing off Michael Keaton’s return as Batman as well as the introduction of Supergirl.

Ben Affleck is also set to return as Batman, with The Flash introducing the idea of multiple variations of characters in the same way that Marvel have recently begun doing with Spiderman: No Way Home and Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

With the future of the DC universe on shaky grounds, the hype for The Flash is growing each and every day. And with recent test screening for Aquaman 2 reportedly causing people to walk out due to the lack of quality, the greater success of the super hero franchise could become made or broken from the success of The Flash.

