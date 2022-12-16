DC fans fear Gal Gadot is done as Wonder Woman after cameo cut from The Flash

US Deputy Editor. Teamfight Tactics, Minecraft, League of Legends, and all things gaming, esports, television, and movies. Formerly of Fansided and ScreenRant. Tips welcome at josh.tyler@dexerto.com

After Henry Cavill announced he would not be returning as Superman, DC fans are worried that Gal Gadot will also not return as Wonder Woman.

The recent news that Henry Cavill would not be returning as the Man of Steel sent shockwaves through the DC universe. Especially after Cavill’s recent return and cameo in Black Adam, it seemed that new DC head James Gunn was going to be sticking with and trying to retool the existing Justice League.

Instead, reports came out on December 15 that Cavill was moving on and that Gunn was looking to at least partially reset the universe. That left a lot of fans wondering what that meant for upcoming projects like Shazam! 2 and Aquaman 2, as well as the futures of those actors.

The latest reports behind the scenes of Cavill’s exit don’t seem to bode well for one Justice League member.

Fans speculate Gal Gadot is done as Wonder Woman

The Hollywood Reporter gave some insight behind the decision to move on from Cavill. Notably, Cavill was characterized as “a pawn in the the Dwayne’s failed attempt to control a piece of DC”, referring to The Rock pushing for Cavill to cameo as Superman in Black Adam.

Cavill returned with the understanding that this cameo, along with one shot for the upcoming The Flash movie, would lead to the studio developing future projects with him as Superman.

However, THR also reports that this upcoming cameo, along with a cameo by Wonder Woman actor Gal Gadot, has been cut from The Flash.

DC Will Gal Gadot return as Wonder Woman?

This news, which comes on the heels of the announcement that Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 84 director Patty Jenkins will not return to write and direct a third film, has fans reeling. Many are now convinced that Wonder Woman, like Superman, will be recast in the upcoming DC reshuffling.

“This confirms that there was no plan for WW3 under the new team,” one Twitter user said. Another quote retweeted THR’s announcement with a photo of the original DC Justice League, saying “I am still unable to imagine someone else playing these beloved characters.”

As of right now, Gadot’s future in the DC has not been confirmed by James Gunn or DC co-head Peter Safran. We’ll be sure to keep you updated on all the latest DC news and updates. Be sure to check out Dexerto’s full TV & Movie coverage here.