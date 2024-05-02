It’s a pretty epic tale of guy meets girl — and that’s without the stunts. But where was The Fall Guy filmed?

With Deadpool 2 and Bullet Train under his belt, director David Leitch is returning to the big screen this year with the action-packed The Fall Guy, taking its story from the 1980s TV show of the same name.

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt are putting Barbenheimer behind them to take on the roles of Colt and Jody, a stuntman and camera operator who fall in love during a movie shoot. When Colt has a life-changing accident, they go their separate ways, reunited when Jody sits in the director’s chair for the first time.

Tipped as being one of the hottest movies in 2024, the visuals are expected to be mind-blowing. But where was The Fall Guy filmed?

Where was The Fall Guy filmed?

The Fall was filmed in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

The move from the US to the other side of the world is actually an important part of The Fall Guy’s plot. Over a year after a life-threatening accident, Colt is convinced to work on a film called Metal Storm because Jody happens to be directing it. The fake movie is being shot Down Under, with Colt hopping on a place as soon as he can.

Martin Place

A busy metropolitan spot in Sydney, many of The Fall Guy’s city scenes were filmed at Martin Place.

Universal Pictures

This includes exterior shots including Tom (Aaron Taylor Johnson), Gail (Hannah Waddingham) and Jody’s hotel, Tom’s flat, and the boat chase scene in the surrounding rivers.

The streets of Martin Place can also be seen in multiple car chase scenes involving Gosling’s Colt — who was allegedly involved in a number of stunts himself, according to People Magazine. This includes dropping from the ceiling of a 12-storey building which we see in the movie’s opening scene.

Kurnell

Stunts for Metal Storm were filmed on a remote coastline, which can be found in Kurnell, Sydney.

Universal Pictures

This picturesque beach was likely the sight of a world-breaking stunt performed by The Fall Guy’s real-life stunt crew. While filming a car chase for Jody’s fictional film, Colt is asked to roll the car across the sand after a series of explosions.

Of course, this wasn’t done by Gosling — but the team who did managed eight and a half rotations, breaking the existing record. Footage of how they achieved this can be seen during the movie’s credits.

Sydney Opera House

Part of Metal Storm is also filmed outside of the Sydney Opera House, one of the most famous landmarks in the city.

Universal Pictures

Given that the fake film is a sci-fi romance, it’s not explained why certain parts of Jody’s film crew shack up outside the famed opera house. While Tom is MIA, Jody asks Colt to step in for more than just stunt sequences, saying that the VFX team can deepfake Tom’s face onto Colt’s body after filming.

It’s also here that we see the pair’s romantic connection rekindle, with Jody asking Colt to swing by the team’s karaoke session before Tom’s big shoot the next day. However, this is where Gail interferes between the two, causing more problems than meets the eye.

Disney Studios

Interior shots for The Fall Guy were likely filmed in the city’s Disney Studios.

Universal Pictures

Tom’s apartment, Jody’s trailer, and Colt’s LA apartment all count as essential interior shots — but the studio magic likely doesn’t stop there. Plenty of the Metal Storm action sequences required plenty of VFX, with end credits behind-the-scenes footage showing stunt doubles diving into pools with blue screens behind them. This indicates that some external scenes were additionally filmed in studios.

The Fall Guy is in cinemas from May 2. Find even more amazing movies, TV shows, true crime documentaries, and K-dramas to stream this month.