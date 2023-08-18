When is Natalia Speaks – the follow-up to the explosive series The Curious Case of Natalia Grace – out? Here’s what you need to know about the documentary and its release date window.

ID’s The Curious Case of Natalia Grace left viewers reeling after it dropped in June. The six-part docu-series tells a story that is truly stranger than fiction, boiling down to two conflicting accounts. On the one hand is Natalia, assumed to be a six-year-old Ukrainian orphan with a rare bone growth disorder who was passed around from home-to-home before ending up with Kristine and Michael Barnett in 2010.

On the other side, the Barnetts allege Natalia was a psychopathic adult masquerading as a child, with one goal in mind: to harm their family. By 2013, Natalia’s legal age had been changed and she was found to be living on her own, sparking an investigation that led to Kristine and Michael’s arrest, and a whole lot of controversy along the way.

Even with the in-depth series, which features testimonies from Michael and his son Jacob, we’re still no closer to learning the truth. What we do know is that the documentary was criticized for being one-sided. But this is all set to change with a follow-up special, titled Natalia Speaks.

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace 2 – When is Natalia Speaks out?

Although we’re yet to receive a specific release date, Investigation Discovery has confirmed Natalia Speaks will release “later this summer.”

As per ID: “After the success of its explosive docu-series The Curious Case of Natalia Grace, Investigation Discovery has announced a follow-up documentary The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks that is set to air later this summer.”

Twitter/@DiscoveryID

Since we’re nearing the end of summer now, we can expect to see Natalia Speaks airing in the coming weeks. When it does drop, you’ll be able to stream it via discovery+ and Max.

We’ll be sure to keep this space updated when an official release date arrives.

What is Natalia Speaks about?

The official synopsis reads: “The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks will be Natalia’s answer to The Curious Case of Natalia Grace. Natalia will share her side of the story of what happened behind the closed doors of the Barnett family home and address allegations against her head on.

“After years of being cloaked under a gag order due to the subsequent legal proceedings around the 2019 arrest of her adoptive parents, Natalia has been unable to tell her story – until now.”

That’s everything we know about when to expect Natalia Speaks. You can read more about The Curious Case of Natalia Grace here, and check out our other documentaries coverage below:

