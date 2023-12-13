Following the explosive documentary series The Curious Case of Natalia Grace, Investigation Discovery has released a first look at the upcoming rebuttal Natalia Speaks, in which Natalia finally confronts her adoptive father, Michael Barnett.

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace, a documentary series by ID, dropped back in May, telling a truly stranger-than-fiction tale that is yet to be resolved. Ultimately, it boils down to two conflicting accounts: one side claims an exploited Ukrainian child was abandoned by her adoptive American family, while the other alleges Grace is a dangerous psychopath who masquerades as a child to exploit her guardians.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The series was so captivating, Dexerto voted it the best documentary entry of 2023, writing: “Though the truth remains murky to this day, this docu-series gives space for viewers to make up their own minds, allowing the jaw-dropping subject matter to speak for itself.”

If you felt frustrated at the lack of resolution over this case, you’re in luck, as a follow-up is set to drop at the start of next year. With The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks just around the corner, ID has released a sneak peek clip.

Article continues after ad

Natalia Speaks: Natalia Grace finally confronts Michael Barnett

Much of the criticism targeted at The Curious Case of Natalia Grace is that it focused heavily on Michael Barnett’s account of events – however, in Natalia Speaks, she will have her say. And as is seen in the new footage, she and Michael come face-to-face.

Article continues after ad

Barnett made some shocking claims against Natalia, alleging that she tried to kill him and his family. He also claimed that she defecated purposely to upset his son Jacob, tried to get their sons run over, and attempted to poison his ex-wife Kristine before dragging her into an electric fence.

Article continues after ad

Natalia tells a very different story, alleging that Michael had her age legally changed and abandoned her as a child with a disability, and that she was abused while at the Barnetts’ home. We’re set to learn much more to this side in the upcoming documentary series, which shows that extensive DNA testing may finally get to the bottom of Grace’s true age.

Article continues after ad

The footage also shows Natalia and Michael sitting down for a number of conversations. In one clip, he tells her: “Many of these questions there’s not going to be a single answer to. There’s going to be a lot of answers.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Another sees Natalia say, “I was never in y’all’s room with a knife,” to which Michael replies, “I know what I saw,” as Natalia holds her head in her hands. “In every lie is a hidden truth,” Natalia adds. “But you’ve got to dig enough to be able to see it.”

As is the case with the first series, many viewers have sided with Natalia’s perspective, with one writing: “I love Natalia. She is a victim of horrible adoptive parents, a lack of due diligence by child protective services and the legal system. What judge agrees to change a person’s age by a huge margin?”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

ID

“She was a child with behavioural issues I believe because how do you explain the neighbours echoing the things the parents say if they’ve never met them?” added another. “Also, that father… Very theatrical. I don’t believe a word he says. Just does too much!! Even willing to throw his wife, well ex-wife, under the bus.”

“You can tell she was a child back then because she’s clearly grown up physically during the last years,” added a third. But not everyone agrees, including this person who commented: “I believe the parents. She’s older than she presents. And she’s a master manipulator.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks airs across three nights on ID starting January 1, 2024. You can read more about the case here, and check out our other true crime coverage below:

Great Photo, Lovely Life explained | Love Has Won’s “3D” hospital | How did John Gotti die? | Who Killed Jill Dando? | Where is Gypsy Rose Blanchard now? | Russell Brand most shocking moments | Scouts Honor | The Lucie Blackman Case | The Isabella Nardoni Case | Who are the Duggars? | Victim/Suspect explained | Missing Dead or Alive explained | The Playing Card Killer | Take Care of Maya | HBO’s Burden of Proof explained | How to watch David Fuller: Monster in the Morgue | How to watch Hart family murders documentary | The Deepest Breath | True story of Last Call

Article continues after ad