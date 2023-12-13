The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks is set to drop soon, with new footage suggesting that the documentary series will finally get to the bottom of the case’s biggest question.

Back in May, ID dropped The Curious Case of Natalia Grace, a six-part docu-series exploring a truly stranger-than-fiction tale, the truth of which remains murky to this day. Ultimately, it boils down to two conflicting accounts, and on opposite ends are Natalia Grace and Michael Barnett.

“Initially assumed to be a six-year-old Ukrainian orphan with a rare bone growth disorder, Natalia was adopted by Kristine and Michael Barnett in 2010,” reads the synopsis. “However, the happy family dynamic soured when allegations against Natalia were brought by the Barnetts who alleged Natalia was an adult masquerading as a child with intent to harm their family. In 2013, Natalia was discovered living on her own which ignited an investigation that led to Michael and Kristine’s arrest and a firestorm of questions.”

While much of the series focused on Michael’s version of events, an anticipated followup series is set to drop soon, showing Natalia’s perspective. Sneak peek footage of Natalia Speaks arrived this week, suggesting that new evidence may get to the bottom of the case’s most significant mystery.

At the center of the case is a 2012 court ruling filed by Michael and his then-wife Kristine Barnett, which saw Natalia’s age legally changed from eight to 22. This has been a significant point of contention, but Natalia Speaks looks set to determine her real age using extensive DNA testing.

The documentary’s cold open promises to provide answers to the questions, with footage cutting to the examination of Natalia’s blood sample and dental x-ray as an examiner says: “What I’m about to show you will be definitive as to how old Natalia was.” Another expert then explains: “Her DNA has all the answers.”

This will be a significant finding, as Natalia’s real age has been the basis of arguments made by both sides. If it turns out that Natalia was, in fact, a child while under the care of the Barnetts, this will mean that not only did they force her to live alone in a flat without the adaptations required for her disability, but they also did so while she was a minor.

If it’s revealed that Natalia was an adult, it will validate a number of claims made by Michael in The Curious Case of Natalia Grace, and that the family was no longer legally obligated to financially support her at the time.

ID Michael Barnett claims Natalia Grace was lying about her age

Many believe Natalia’s perspective, with one writing: “You can tell she was a child back then because she’s clearly grown up physically during the last years.” Another said: “The fact that her birth parent was found and she confirmed the fact that she was actually a child, threw me!”

On the other side of the fence, one viewer commented: “She knew she was an adult when she was pretending to be a child. What else is she lying about?” A second added: “I believe the parents. She’s older than she presents. And she’s a master manipulator.”

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks airs across three nights on ID starting January 1, 2024. You can read more about the case here, and check out our other true crime coverage below:

