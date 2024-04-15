The Chosen creator drops exciting update on Season 4 streaming release

The Chosen fans are still waiting for Season 4 to come to streaming — but don’t worry, because according to Dallas Jenkins, it’ll be here in the “near future.”

The first three seasons of The Chosen are available to stream for free via the show’s official website and app, as well as other platforms. However, after Season 4’s incredible theatrical run (which nearly grossed $30 million worldwide), the new episodes have yet to drop.

Well, good news may be on the horizon. We don’t have a release date yet, but Jenkins is hard at work trying to resolve “legal issues” preventing the fourth season’s streaming release as planned.

Article continues after ad

In a new video posted to YouTube from the set of Season 5, the show’s creator addressed fans’ demand for Season 4 and their anxiety over the possibility of it not being released until much later in 2024. That is not the case, he’s assured.

Article continues after ad

“I’m sad to say, the legal matters that we are dealing with for Season 4 are still happening. But I will tell you that I’ve seen a few things online of people saying, ‘Oh man, it could be six months, or I don’t even know if it’s gonna come out this year.’ That is not the case, it will be well before then,” he said.

Article continues after ad

“I can’t give an exact date, but we are hopeful it will be sometime in the near future. It’s not gonna be three months, okay? It’s not gonna be that long, it’ll be shorter than that. I don’t know exactly how short, we are working on it actively… I promise you that no one is more frustrated by this than I am. Nobody wants to get this to you more quickly than I do. I know you want to see it on streaming, and we’re working on it, I promise you.”

Article continues after ad

The “legal matters” are believed to be between The Chosen LLC and Angel Studios, its former partner, but specific details haven’t been disclosed.

Article continues after ad

While the episodes have left US theaters, The Chosen Season 4 is still screening in cinemas across the world. “I promise it will come to you, and as I’ve always said, it will be free,” Jenkins added.

You can also find out more about The Chosen’s cast and how to pre-order Season 4 on DVD and Blu-ray.