The Chosen creator claps back at “sin” controversy & criticisms

The Chosen is incredibly popular, but it’s also had its fair share of controversies, including allegations of endorsing “sin” — but Dallas Jenkins has stood firm against people’s criticisms.

As soon as films and TV shows involve Jesus, you’re asking for trouble. For example, The Passion of the Christ is still the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time in the US… but it was also accused of anti-Semitism, excessive violence, and its star Jim Caviezel was struck by lightning during production.

The Last Temptation of Christ, Martin Scorsese’s epic about Jesus’ final days, sparked violent reactions — including a cinema being set alight by Catholic activists, the director being targeted with death threats, and countless protests and attempts to have the movie banned.

By comparison, The Chosen’s criticisms seem relatively minor. But its viewers, while devoted and engaged, can be outspoken about trivial issues — something Jenkins is happy to push back against.

Specifically, people have complained about its seemingly contemporary flourishes and moments that deviate from the Gospels.

“I don’t think it’s modern at all. I think 2,000 years ago, people laughed and rolled their eyes and said casual things and had metaphors and colloquialisms,” Jenkins told The Hollywood Reporter.

“The very things that some people feel a little uncomfortable with are the things that have caused the show to be seen by millions of people. It feels modern because we have always seen these characters portrayed like they’re stained glass windows or statues.”

The creator cited viewers having an issue with Jesus wearing a backpack. “They couldn’t have thought of a backpack back then? Two straps on a container is just so modern?” he said.

There was another controversy, one that kicked off an “intra-Christian culture war.” In summer 2023, a Pride flag was spotted on a crew member’s equipment.

On Reddit, The Chosen fans branded it a “rebellious and defiant act towards the message of the show” that was apparently “blasphemous” and “sinful” (this also came amid the Bud Light debacle, with right-wing commentators rallying against LGBTQ+ messaging).

“People had figured out who he was and were calling for him to be fired,” Jenkins says. “He was like, ‘I didn’t want to bring this attention to the show.’ And I told him, ‘I love you. Do your job. Don’t worry about it. Let me take care of this,'” Jenkins recalled.

Jenkins then posted a 19-minute video on YouTube discussing the backlash, while emphatically responding to those who had an issue in the first place.

“We don’t have a political or religious litmus test for who we hire. We don’t police individual workspaces or social media. If this issue bothers you, that’s fine. But that’s not something for us to be concerned with or try to change. We are not a church,” he said.

In the meantime, find out how to watch The Chosen Season 4 on streaming and what we know about Season 5, as well as other new TV shows to stream in June.