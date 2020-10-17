 The Boys finale hints Stormfront killed Epstein in bizarre twist - Dexerto
The Boys finale hints Stormfront killed Epstein in bizarre twist

Published: 17/Oct/2020 15:07

by Luke Edwards
Stormfront from the Boys on Amazon
Amazon

amazon The Boys

After all the speculation, maybe Jeffrey Epstein really didn’t kill himself. A clip from the series two finale of Amazon Prime’s The Boys suggests that supe Stormfront was actually the one to bring him down.

Epstein was a real-life businessman known for his connections to powerful people. After being convicted of human trafficking last year, Epstein suspiciously committed suicide in jail – shortly before he was due to testify in court.

Some people believe prison guards murdered Epstein to stop his associates’ darkest secrets being revealed.

Bloodied Stormfront in Amazon's The Boys
Amazon
Stormfront was left battered after an intense season finale.

Given the Amazon show‘s track record of parodying real-life events, it’s not exactly surprising they published their take on Epstein’s untimely demise.

In the latest episode, after Stormfront’s true Nazi identity was made public, we saw a piece of news channel ticker tape which said: “NYPD: Credible lead ties Stormfront to Jeffrey Epstein death.”

Why would Stormfront kill Epstein?

We don’t think this is a serious political commentary from the showrunners. It’s more likely they’re making light of the use of memes in swaying public opinion – a tactic used by Stormfront herself to boost Homelander’s reputation.

Why Stormfront was sent to kill Epstein is unknown. However, we know from the first episode that, despite their squeaky-clean public images, supes can get up to some pretty weird stuff behind closed doors. Could she have killed him to keep their dignity unharmed?

Or maybe the in-universe Epstein had evidence of her true identity. She’s a friend of Goebbels and Frederick Vought’s wife, after all, so maybe Epstein wanted to trade that information to the feds for a sweeter sentence.

Either way, it’s unlikely we’ll be seeing Stormfront pulling off more covert operations anytime soon after Homelander’s son fried her to an Anakin Skywalker-style crisp in the season finale. This probably means politician Victoria Neuman will take over as the main antagonist to the Boys when it eventually returns.

Dexter showrunner reveals Showtime revival details: setting, cast, canon

Published: 16/Oct/2020 19:44

by Michael Gwilliam
Dexter stares at blood slide trophy
Showtime/Facebook

Dexter

Dexter showrunner Clyde Phillips has revealed a ton of new information about the limited series revival announced at Showtime starring Michael C. Hall.

The premium cable channel’s serial killer series first began in 2006 and lasted eight seasons, with its then-finale airing in 2013. While the show was a hit for the network, its finale left many fans disappointed.

Now, according to Phillips, this ten-episode limited series will provide an opportunity to present a second finale to the show.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Phillips said that the team doesn’t want the project to be “Dexter season 9,” but rather something different than what fans are used to.

Dexter season 8 finale
Showtime
Season 8 still happened, for better or for worse.

The original finale is still canon

When asked if the Dexter revival will be undoing the previous finale in Season 8, Philips was clear that they wouldn’t be “undoing anything.”

“We’re ten years later,” he said, explaining that the show will pick up with some significant passage of time. “We’re not going to betray the audience and say ‘that was all a dream,’ or whatever it is. What happened in the first eight years happened in the first eight years.”

Thus, the end of season 8 with Debra dying and Dexter leaving Miami to work for a lumber company is still canon.

Debra Morgan from Dexter
Showtime/Facebook
Debra Morgan may be returning from the dead.

Debra Morgan may be brought back

Even though certain fan-favorite characters such as Debra Morgan – played by Jennifer Carpenter – may be dead on the show, that doesn’t mean they won’t return.

“There is some flexibility to do some movie magic,” Phillips explained before being asked specifically about Debra. “My answer to that is I can’t answer that.”

One possibility that would fit the Dexter universe is to have Debra return as a guiding ghost or spirit, just as Dexter’s father and brother had.

Dexter in shipping container with blood
Showtime/Facebook
Dexter will have a major setting change.

The show won’t return to Miami

When asked about where the writers wanted to be situating Dexter geographically, Phillips simply revealed that Miami was off the table.

“I need to be a little coy, but I will say that it won’t be Miami,” he revealed.

There are a couple of possibilities with the first being Oregon, where season 8 ended, and the other being Argentina, where Dexter’s former lover Hannah and son ran off in the original finale.

Dexter looks through his knives
Showtime/Facebook
Dexter’s Dark Passenger still remains.

Dexter will look and feel “different”

When pressed by THR about the character of Dexter and his evolution, Phillips explained that even though time has passed, it doesn’t mean his “dark passenger” isn’t still present within him.

“It’s what he does with it now that will be the gist of what we’re going to do with this last season.”

He also further stated that Showtime was firm about this revival being a limited series, so don’t expect to see any additional seasons after this one.

We can’t wait to see just what is in store once Dexter makes a return to TV.