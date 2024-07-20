The Boys viewers spark debate over saddest Season 4 finale moment

The Boys viewers have sparked a passionate debate over what is considered the saddest moment from the Season 4 finale.

The Boys Season 4 came to an end with some last-minute gnarly deaths and a brand new age for Homelander‘s supe-centric plan for America.

While some viewers are still reeling over how the show ruined one of the best parts of the series, others have begun debating on which moment from the finale should be crowned the saddest.

Between unexpected killings and a genuinely shocking moment in the final minutes of Episode 8, fans can’t seem to agree on what scene tugged on their heartstrings the most. Warning: spoilers below!

One viewer posted a screenshot of Ashley Two’s death scene onto the show’s subreddit with the caption, “Actual saddest moment in the finale.”

Ashley Barnett‘s assistant was collateral damage after Homelander declared that any Vought employee who had dirt on him or The Seven would be killed.

Black Noir was actually supposed to kill the former Vought CEO but ended up stabbing Ashley Two instead. A second fan agreed with this declaration, writing, “YES. This one felt rough because of how graphic and random it was. All coupled with some bro humor between two psychopaths.”

However, another Redditor pointed out that the real saddest moment from the finale came when Kimiko and Frenchie were taken captive by Gen V’s Cate and Sam.

Cate, using her powers of manipulation, convinced Frenchie to go into a truck that would presumably lead him to a super prison. This caused a devastated Kimiko to speak for the first time in the entire series as she screamed the word “No” over and over again.

“You know if you think about why she never spoke, this scene becomes even more painful,” one fan wrote under the post, “She said that she was forced to fight, and that making a noise would get her killed. She was stabbed, beaten, torn apart, neck broken on and on, and still nothing… until having Frenchie torn away from her. That was so painful that she couldn’t stay quiet.”

However, while other fans agreed that this moment made them tear up, some comments under the Kimiko post challenged the fact that the actual heartbreaking moment from the Season 4 finale was seeing Zoe Neuman enter the Red River Institute.

Victoria Neuman, Zoe’s mom, had been working with Homelander and Sister Sage to enact their supe supremacy vision but, when things started going south during the finale, she turned around and tried to make a deal with The Boys to save them both.

But her dream of keeping them safe far away from Homelander was dashed when Billy Butcher used his new supe ability and ripped her in half in front of everyone.

Because Zoe is now a super-powered orphan, she was forced to enter the Red River Group Home, an abusive institution Victoria and Gen V’s Marie Moreau grew up in.

“And it’s off to Red River for Zoe. The last place on earth that Vicky would want her child to grow up,” one user commented. Another chimed in, “Yeah, it was tragic. It was the final blow to Neuman making it clear that after everything she did and sacrificed, it was all for nothing.”

Even though fans can’t agree on the single saddest moment in The Boys Season 4 finale, it’s clear the episode has enough emotionally devastating scenes for everyone to latch onto.

The Boys Season 4 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video now. If you’re wondering what to watch next, check out our list of the best superhero shows, as well as the most binge-worthy series. You can also find which TV shows are coming to streaming in July.