Homelander is finally going to be “let off the leash” in The Boys Season 3, after Anthony Starr’s twisted Superman stand-in was left defeated and hungry for revenge in the Amazon show’s shocking Season 2 finale.

Buckle up The Boys fans; the show’s third season is going to be “wild.”

Homelander has done some pretty awful things in Amazon’s latest hit superhero show ⁠— crashing a few planes, drinking mother’s milk, creating ‘superterrorists’… you know, the whole shebang ⁠— but apparently we ain’t seen nothing yet.

Anthony Starr’s supremely watchable, totally evil Superman analogy had a rollercoaster arc in The Boys’ sophomore season. He tried to be a dad, started dating a real Nazi superhero, and lost the only thing he still cared about: his son.

The last we saw him, Homelander was watching over New York, pants off. The Vought hero was mumbling “I can do whatever I want” right before one last twist scene, and, according to Starr, that’s exactly what we’re going to see him do next.

“There are two words Eric [Kripke, The Boys showrunner] told me about Season 3,” Starr told Collider soon after Season 2’s finale. “His description for Homelander: two words, homicidal maniac. That’s all I know.” Certainly seems chilling.

There’s a few other ways Starr described next season’s arc too: “off the leash,” “unhinged,” and “exacting revenge,” all came up. Homelander will have his eyes set on one thing; revenge on the people that took his son and defeated Stormfront.

“If you look at the end of Season 2, some should be more scared than others,” he continued. “William Butcher [Karl Urban] should always have alarm bells ringing in his head. I think some people have firmly put themselves in the line of fire.”

How it may look when Homelander is finally “let off the leash” remains to be seen. We did get a glimpse into one possible future already though when Homelander imagined himself killing [slaughtering] a group of protesters in the show’s thirteenth episode.

It was terrifying, visceral, but it was all in his imagination.

In Season 3, that might not be the case. We’re going to have to sit on our hands for a while, but when it does arrive ⁠— likely 2022 ⁠— it should be worth the wait.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Starr said. “It’ll be really fun… seeing him go unhinged.”

Whatever road Homelander takes, showrunner Eric Kripke is totally on board. He has already promised “some of the wildest sh*t ever” in the third season of his Amazon superhero show.

Then there’s also a new spinoff, an unnamed teen school series, set to arrive on Amazon in the near future. It’s been described as “part college show, part Hunger Games.” The series is expected to premiere after The Boys Season 3.

Season 3 begins filming early 2021. The first episode will be called “Payback.”