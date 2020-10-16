 Homelander will finally be 'let off the leash' in The Boys Season 3 - Dexerto
Homelander is finally going to be “let off the leash” in The Boys Season 3

Published: 16/Oct/2020 5:48

by Isaac McIntyre
Amazon Studios

Homelander is finally going to be “let off the leash” in The Boys Season 3, after Anthony Starr’s twisted Superman stand-in was left defeated and hungry for revenge in the Amazon show’s shocking Season 2 finale.

Buckle up The Boys fans; the show’s third season is going to be “wild.” 

Homelander has done some pretty awful things in Amazon’s latest hit superhero show ⁠— crashing a few planes, drinking mother’s milk, creating ‘superterrorists’… you know, the whole shebang ⁠— but apparently we ain’t seen nothing yet.

Anthony Starr’s supremely watchable, totally evil Superman analogy had a rollercoaster arc in The Boys’ sophomore season. He tried to be a dad, started dating a real Nazi superhero, and lost the only thing he still cared about: his son.

Homelander was run through the ringer in the closing episodes of The Boys Season 2.
Amazon Studios
The last we saw him, Homelander was watching over New York, pants off. The Vought hero was mumbling “I can do whatever I want” right before one last twist scene, and, according to Starr, that’s exactly what we’re going to see him do next.

“There are two words Eric [Kripke, The Boys showrunner] told me about Season 3,” Starr told Collider soon after Season 2’s finale. “His description for Homelander: two words, homicidal maniac. That’s all I know.” Certainly seems chilling.

There’s a few other ways Starr described next season’s arc too: “off the leash,” “unhinged,” and “exacting revenge,” all came up. Homelander will have his eyes set on one thing; revenge on the people that took his son and defeated Stormfront.

“If you look at the end of Season 2, some should be more scared than others,” he continued. “William Butcher [Karl Urban] should always have alarm bells ringing in his head. I think some people have firmly put themselves in the line of fire.”

Homelander's arch-nemesis Billy Butcher could be in a spot of bother next season.
Amazon Studios
How it may look when Homelander is finally “let off the leash” remains to be seen. We did get a glimpse into one possible future already though when Homelander imagined himself killing [slaughtering] a group of protesters in the show’s thirteenth episode.

It was terrifying, visceral, but it was all in his imagination.

In Season 3, that might not be the case. We’re going to have to sit on our hands for a while, but when it does arrive ⁠— likely 2022 ⁠— it should be worth the wait.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Starr said. “It’ll be really fun… seeing him go unhinged.”

The unhinged hero imagined himself mowing down civilians in Season 2. Will we see him go even further next time around?
Amazon Studios
Whatever road Homelander takes, showrunner Eric Kripke is totally on board. He has already promised “some of the wildest sh*t ever” in the third season of his Amazon superhero show.

Then there’s also a new spinoff, an unnamed teen school series, set to arrive on Amazon in the near future. It’s been described as “part college show, part Hunger Games.” The series is expected to premiere after The Boys Season 3.

Season 3 begins filming early 2021. The first episode will be called “Payback.”

Tatiana Maslany admits her rumored She-Hulk casting “isn’t a real thing”

Published: 16/Oct/2020 2:24 Updated: 16/Oct/2020 2:41

by Isaac McIntyre
Tatiana Maslany may not actually be playing She-Hulk in the character's new Disney Plus series.
Vanity / Marvel Comics

Marvel She-Hulk

Tatiana Maslany has denied being cast as She-Hulk in a new Marvel Disney Plus series focused on the iconic hero, suggesting it’s “not a real thing,” despite the show director and Avengers star Mark Ruffalo congratulating her on the role.

Maslany, 35, has seemingly debunked recent reports by Deadline, BBC, and other major outlets she had been handed the title role in Marvel’s planned She-Hulk series.

The news first broke almost a month ago, on Sep. 17, soon after it was confirmed Marvel Studios had named Kat Coiro as lead director. 

Coiro, and Avengers star Mark Ruffalo ⁠— who plays She-Hulk’s cousin Bruce Banner, aka the Hulk, ⁠in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — both congratulated Maslany for being cast in the role. Numerous high-profile outlets also ran the report.

Emmy-winning actress Tatiana Maslany has denied reports she will be playing She-Hulk.
BBC America
According to the Orphan Black star, however, it’s “not a real thing.” Tatiana Maslany was asked about it during a Q&A with the Sudbury Star on Oct. 15, and admitted “unfortunately” she hadn’t heard anything about the She-Hulk role.

“That actually isn’t a real thing,” she said when the Marvel topic came up. “It’s like a press release that’s gotten out of hand. It’s totally not ⁠— I’ve been connected to these things in the past, and the press has gotten onto it… it’s not actually a thing.”

Maslany added she wasn’t sure where the rumor had first started. “Yeah, I don’t know… I don’t know, I don’t know. You might know better. I have no idea!”

BBC America
Tatiana Maslany had a long stint on Orphan Black before her supposed She-Hulk casting.

It certainly is an interesting situation, especially considering the big names that seem to have already confirmed the news. If there’s one person that knows a little something about their upcoming roles, however, it would be the star themselves.

This isn’t the first time a potential Marvel actor has denied their casting either. Back in September 2017, eventual Ant-Man star Paul Rudd dubbed the rumors about his role just that, “rumors.”

It turned out he had been cast, however, and he has appeared in five films since.

According to earlier reports, the She-Hulk series will focus on the original comic book heroine Jennifer Walters. She is the cousin of Bruce Banner ⁠— the Avengers’ Hulk ⁠— and gets her powers from a blood transfusion with him.

It's not longer clear who will be playing Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, in the new Marvel series.
Marvel Comics
She-Hulk is expected to air on Disney Plus after the first slate of new Marvel series, which includes WandaVision, coming later this year, as well as The Falcon and Winter Soldier and Loki, both of which have been handed 2021 release dates.

For now, best to wait for official confirmation from Disney or Marvel Studios on the She-Hulk casting. Maslany may be trying to throw fans off the scent, or she may truly not be involved with the project. Marvel fans will just have to wait and see!