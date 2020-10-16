 Dexter showrunner reveals Showtime revival details: setting, cast, canon - Dexerto
Logo
TV + Movies

Dexter showrunner reveals Showtime revival details: setting, cast, canon

Published: 16/Oct/2020 19:44

by Michael Gwilliam
Dexter stares at blood slide trophy
Showtime/Facebook

Share

Dexter

Dexter showrunner Clyde Phillips has revealed a ton of new information about the limited series revival announced at Showtime starring Michael C. Hall.

The premium cable channel’s serial killer series first began in 2006 and lasted eight seasons, with its then-finale airing in 2013. While the show was a hit for the network, its finale left many fans disappointed.

Advertisement

Now, according to Phillips, this ten-episode limited series will provide an opportunity to present a second finale to the show.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Phillips said that the team doesn’t want the project to be “Dexter season 9,” but rather something different than what fans are used to.

Advertisement
Dexter season 8 finale
Showtime
Season 8 still happened, for better or for worse.

The original finale is still canon

When asked if the Dexter revival will be undoing the previous finale in Season 8, Philips was clear that they wouldn’t be “undoing anything.”

“We’re ten years later,” he said, explaining that the show will pick up with some significant passage of time. “We’re not going to betray the audience and say ‘that was all a dream,’ or whatever it is. What happened in the first eight years happened in the first eight years.”

Thus, the end of season 8 with Debra dying and Dexter leaving Miami to work for a lumber company is still canon.

Advertisement
Debra Morgan from Dexter
Showtime/Facebook
Debra Morgan may be returning from the dead.

Debra Morgan may be brought back

Even though certain fan-favorite characters such as Debra Morgan – played by Jennifer Carpenter – may be dead on the show, that doesn’t mean they won’t return.

“There is some flexibility to do some movie magic,” Phillips explained before being asked specifically about Debra. “My answer to that is I can’t answer that.”

One possibility that would fit the Dexter universe is to have Debra return as a guiding ghost or spirit, just as Dexter’s father and brother had.

Advertisement
Dexter in shipping container with blood
Showtime/Facebook
Dexter will have a major setting change.

The show won’t return to Miami

When asked about where the writers wanted to be situating Dexter geographically, Phillips simply revealed that Miami was off the table.

“I need to be a little coy, but I will say that it won’t be Miami,” he revealed.

Advertisement

There are a couple of possibilities with the first being Oregon, where season 8 ended, and the other being Argentina, where Dexter’s former lover Hannah and son ran off in the original finale.

Dexter looks through his knives
Showtime/Facebook
Dexter’s Dark Passenger still remains.

Dexter will look and feel “different”

When pressed by THR about the character of Dexter and his evolution, Phillips explained that even though time has passed, it doesn’t mean his “dark passenger” isn’t still present within him.

“It’s what he does with it now that will be the gist of what we’re going to do with this last season.”

He also further stated that Showtime was firm about this revival being a limited series, so don’t expect to see any additional seasons after this one.

We can’t wait to see just what is in store once Dexter makes a return to TV.

TV + Movies

Homelander is finally going to be “let off the leash” in The Boys Season 3

Published: 16/Oct/2020 5:48

by Isaac McIntyre
Amazon Studios

Share

The Boys

Homelander is finally going to be “let off the leash” in The Boys Season 3, after Anthony Starr’s twisted Superman stand-in was left defeated and hungry for revenge in the Amazon show’s shocking Season 2 finale.

Buckle up The Boys fans; the show’s third season is going to be “wild.” 

Advertisement

Homelander has done some pretty awful things in Amazon’s latest hit superhero show ⁠— crashing a few planes, drinking mother’s milk, creating ‘superterrorists’… you know, the whole shebang ⁠— but apparently we ain’t seen nothing yet.

Anthony Starr’s supremely watchable, totally evil Superman analogy had a rollercoaster arc in The Boys’ sophomore season. He tried to be a dad, started dating a real Nazi superhero, and lost the only thing he still cared about: his son.

Advertisement
Homelander was run through the ringer in the closing episodes of The Boys Season 2.
Amazon Studios
Homelander was run through the ringer in the closing episodes of The Boys Season 2.

The last we saw him, Homelander was watching over New York, pants off. The Vought hero was mumbling “I can do whatever I want” right before one last twist scene, and, according to Starr, that’s exactly what we’re going to see him do next.

“There are two words Eric [Kripke, The Boys showrunner] told me about Season 3,” Starr told Collider soon after Season 2’s finale. “His description for Homelander: two words, homicidal maniac. That’s all I know.” Certainly seems chilling.

There’s a few other ways Starr described next season’s arc too: “off the leash,” “unhinged,” and “exacting revenge,” all came up. Homelander will have his eyes set on one thing; revenge on the people that took his son and defeated Stormfront.

Advertisement

“If you look at the end of Season 2, some should be more scared than others,” he continued. “William Butcher [Karl Urban] should always have alarm bells ringing in his head. I think some people have firmly put themselves in the line of fire.”

Homelander's arch-nemesis Billy Butcher could be in a spot of bother next season.
Amazon Studios
Homelander’s arch-nemesis Billy Butcher could be in a spot of bother next season.

How it may look when Homelander is finally “let off the leash” remains to be seen. We did get a glimpse into one possible future already though when Homelander imagined himself killing [slaughtering] a group of protesters in the show’s thirteenth episode.

It was terrifying, visceral, but it was all in his imagination.

Advertisement

In Season 3, that might not be the case. We’re going to have to sit on our hands for a while, but when it does arrive ⁠— likely 2022 ⁠— it should be worth the wait.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Starr said. “It’ll be really fun… seeing him go unhinged.”

Advertisement
The unhinged hero imagined himself mowing down civilians in Season 2. Will we see him go even further next time around?
Amazon Studios
The unhinged hero imagined himself mowing down civilians in Season 2. Will we see him go even further next time around?

Whatever road Homelander takes, showrunner Eric Kripke is totally on board. He has already promised “some of the wildest sh*t ever” in the third season of his Amazon superhero show.

Then there’s also a new spinoff, an unnamed teen school series, set to arrive on Amazon in the near future. It’s been described as “part college show, part Hunger Games.” The series is expected to premiere after The Boys Season 3.

Season 3 begins filming early 2021. The first episode will be called “Payback.”