The Boys: Homelander’s 25th Amendment plan explained

In The Boys Season 4 Episode 6, Homelander and Sister Sage plot “a little high treason” with Victoria Neuman. If you’re unfamiliar with the 25th Amendment and feel slightly lost, we’ve got you covered.

Having allied herself with Homelander in Season 3 after betraying Stan Edgar, Victoria Neuman is easily one of the most dangerous threats in The Boys.

We’ve seen her pop heads in the middle of a congressional hearing, kill Dr. Cardosa after stealing the supe virus, and withstand bullets and acid.

In Season 4 Episode 6, she attends Tek Knight’s party and cozies up with some of the worst people in America, all in aid of a shocking plan to usurp the president.

Article continues after ad

How Homelander & Victoria Neuman will use the 25th Amendment

Once Robert Singer is elected as US President, Homelander wants the House Speaker and other politicians to invoke the 25th Amendment. This means Victoria Neuman would become the president.

Prime Video

We don’t blame you if you don’t know the ins and outs of the Constitution. Don’t worry, you don’t need to read the whole 25th Amendment – you can just focus on Section 4.

Article continues after ad

It explains: “Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.”

Article continues after ad

In the simplest terms, if Homelander and Victoria could convince the US’ most powerful politicians to rally against Singer once he’s in office, she could easily become president.

If Neuman was killed, the Speaker of the House would be next in line, followed by the President Pro Tempore of the Senate and Secretary of State.

In Episode 6, Homelander tells them all that Singer is “the greatest threat the nation has ever faced… he’s gonna destroy this whole country.”

Article continues after ad

“[Victoria] sees up close what a doddering slave to the woke mob Singer really is, how grave the threat really is. So, once he’s in office, we need to act. We need to invoke the 25th Amendment.”

Article continues after ad

The House Speaker describes it as a coup, but Homelander says they’d save the country.

If you’ve just watched Episode 6, check out our guide on Laddio, Tek Knight’s sidekick, and a disturbing Easter egg you might’ve missed. You can also read our rundown of The Boys Season 4’s most shocking moments and find other TV shows streaming this month.