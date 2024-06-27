The Boys Season 4: Does Stan Edgar die?

The Boys Season 4 saw the return of Vought International’s former CEO Stan Edgar, but does he die shortly after making his cameo?

The first three seasons of The Boys saw Stan Edgar acting as the most menacing force at Vought, with even Homelander crumpling under the weight of his harsh words.

However, after he was betrayed by Victoria Neuman and sent to prison for Vought’s crimes, some viewers believed they would never see him again.

But Season 4 Episode 5 proved the theory wrong as Stan made a surprise appearance, but did he make it out of the episode alive? Here’s everything you need to know. Warning: spoilers ahead!

Does Stan Edgar die in The Boys Season 4?

No, Stan Edgar does not die in Season 4 as of Episode 5.

Stan is brought back into the fold when The Boys recruit him from prison to figure out where Victoria is hiding the supe killing virus she brought back from Gen V.

The former CEO only agrees to help them after Mother’s Milk promises him a presidential pardon for his crimes and Billy Butcher reveals Stan could potentially adopt Victoria’s daughter, Zoe.

Their search leads them to his old farm estate where they are then ambushed by Victoria who figured out The Boys sprung him loose.



The two sides form a tentative alliance as they work together to find Sameer Shah, the scientist Victoria hired in order to make more of the virus to use again Homelander and his gaggle of new Supes.

While at the farm, the group is attacked by various animals including sheep and bunnies who now have super powers as a result of being test subjects for Compound V.

Stan, Victoria, and The Boys are unable to find Sameer and are nearly killed by the animals, but manage to get the upper hand by injecting them with the last dose of the virus.

Since Stan failed to deliver on his end of getting The Boys any of the supe virus, Mother’s Milk has him re-arrested and sent back to his penitentiary.

Where is Stan Edgar now?

Stan Edgar is currently with Victoria Neuman after she spearheaded his prison escape.

While driving with the prison’s security escort, the guard’s head suddenly explodes in a very familiar way.

Stan, unfazed by the murder, wipes his face with a handkerchief before awaiting his own bloody fate. However, before his head could explode as well, Victoria appears at his door.

The two don’t speak a word to one another, but it’s implied that, despite her betrayal, Victoria still harbors a lot of affection for her adoptive father and doesn’t want him to go back to his cell.

However, Victoria’s decision to keep Stan free could be coming from a selfish place as she’s currently in a dangerous pact with Homelander and Sister Sage, so she could be looking for an ally for whatever is coming in the next few episodes.

