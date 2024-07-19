Fans think The Boys is teasing Sister Sage’s plan to betray Homelander in Season 5

The Boys fans think they’ve figured out Sage’s plan for Homelander based on some interesting lines of dialogue.

Homelander and Sage joined forces early in Season 4, with him inviting her to orchestrate a plan that would give him control of the US government.

She agreed after a bit of convincing and devised an intricate strategy to help Homelander achieve his goals. The pieces really started falling into place in The Boys’ Season 4 finale, as she essentially handed him the keys to the White House.

However, Sage’s many machinations throughout the season have fans convinced that all isn’t as it seems. And one line of dialogue, in particular, may hint at the fate awaiting a certain cape-clad supe.

Amazon Studios Sage’s scheming resulted in Congress invoking the 25th Amendment

In a thread about Season 5 predictions, one Reddit user shared their theory that Sage has already teased her big idea.

They explained, “Sage is going to f*** over Homelander. She agreed he would be ‘like Caesar’ and apparently Homelander is ignorant of how that ended.”

Sage revealing that she only agreed to dismantle the government to see if she could do it further supports the theory that taking down Homelander is part of her endgame, The Boys fan added.

Others echoed this sentiment, saying Sage’s “to see if I could” line also points to her silently working on a way to dispatch Homelander. As one person put it, “Why is she going to try and bring down Homelander? Because she wants to see if she can.”

Should this thinking prove accurate, perhaps the titular Boys have been going about it all wrong. Sage could be the key to eliminating Homelander – not Ryan, or Soldier Boy, or a suped-up Billy Butcher.

Either way, all will become clear when The Boys returns for its fifth and final season.