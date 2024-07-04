The Boys Season 4 has Easter egg for most disturbing movie ever made

The Boys Season 4 Episode 6 has arrived, with Tek Knight’s return paving the way for an Easter egg of the most disturbing movie ever made.

As a superhero show for adults, it’s safe to say The Boys is packed full of shocking moments. Season 4 has already gifted us some gruesome scenes, with arguably the most graphic being Splinter’s X-rated version of the Human Centipede.

But Episode 6 may just top it thanks to the return of Gen V’s Tek Knight, a contender for the most depraved of all supes (although The Deep’s a close second).

When Hughie (dressed up as Webweaver) heads to Tek’s house, Kimiko spots a number of books on the shelf, with one standing out in particular: 120 Days of Sodom.

Prime Video No doubt one of Tek’s favorite books

Despite being written in 1785, the unfinished novel by French writer Marquis de Sade is often referred to as the most obscene story ever thought up. And the same is said about Pier Paolo Pasolini’s 1975 movie Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom.

A notorious and extreme exploration of sexual depravity, violence, and cruelty, the story is set in a remote mansion as a group of wealthy libertines systematically abuse and torture a group of kidnapped adolescents, subjecting them to increasingly horrific acts.

Accompanying them are four middle-aged sex workers who recount debauched scenarios to inspire the men as they exploit their victims. Pasolini shifted the setting from 18th-century France to Fascist Italy, adding a political dimension to the narrative.

It’s no surprise that Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom caused outrage when it was released, receiving bans in several countries. It’s often referred to as the most disturbing film ever made, including by Complex.

United Artists Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom is not for the faint-hearted

Given Tek’s deviant sexual preferences – as revealed by Gen V, the man will stick it just about anywhere, from bagels to skulls – it’s not all that surprising to see 120 Days of Sodom high up on his book shelf.

A number of eagle-eyed fans noticed the nod, with one writing on X/Twitter, “RIP Pasolini, you would’ve hated Salò, or 120 Days of Sodom being mentioned in The Boys.”

It’s also not the first time the movie has been discussed in conjunction with the series, with one fan suggesting they share something in common. “The Boys is actually about fascism. Like Salo, or the 120 Days of Sodom,” they said.

The Boys Season 4 Episodes 1-6 are streaming on Amazon Prime Video now. You can find out when the next episode drops with our guide to The Boys Season 4’s release schedule.

