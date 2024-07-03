Master Vernestra: The Acolyte Jedi’s whip lightsaber, origin & more

Vernestra Rwoh’s hands are all over The Acolyte’s mystery, but her Star Wars origins go back much further. From her whip lightsaber to her connection to Sol, this is a Jedi Master to take note of.

The Acolyte Episode 6 sowed Vernestra into the series even further, putting her secretive nature on full display as she avoids telling the High Council about Sol’s activities.

One of the best Star Wars characters in the show, she also fought on screen for the first time. Fending off creatures on Khofar, Rwoh brandished a unique, kinetic, purple ‘lightwhip’.

She appeared in Star Wars lore before The Acolyte, though, so let’s explore the version of her from the series as well as her backstory.

Article continues after ad

Master Vernestra in The Acolyte

Vernestra Rwoh is an elder Jedi Knight from Star Wars’ High Republic era, around 200 years before the Skywalker Saga. In The Acolyte, she’s devoted to the Order to a fault.

Article continues after ad

Disney

She ascended the ranks, becoming a teenage prodigy and then a leader in the Order. She was also one of the youngest Knights in a generation at 15.

From The Acolyte Episode 1 onward, the older Vernestra represents the Jedi Order’s faults. While she’s committed, a capable warrior, and a strong leader, she keeps secrets from the High Council and is motivated to maintain the Order’s pristine image.

Article continues after ad

In her position of power, the Mirialan can give orders even to Jedi Masters like Sol, and an air of command around her makes challenging her position difficult. On several occasions, she chooses to bury information and missions to protect the Order.

She was one of the Jedi who landed on Osha and Mae’s home planet, convincing the former to take the padawan test and join the Order.

She’s characterized as severe, intelligent, and evasive. Rebecca Henderson portrays her in The Acolyte cast.

Article continues after ad

Vernestra’s lightsaber

Master Vernestra wields a lightwhip, a blade that can elasticize to extend out and whip enemies.

Article continues after ad

Rwoh’s lightsaber is revealed in The Acolyte when she strikes down a bat-like creature while investigating the deaths of Sol’s troupe.

The rare weapon can take a solid form similar to standard lightsabers, with Rwoh choosing when to activate its lasso-style shape. It’s useful for clearing brush on alien planets, grounding aerial threats, and targeting combatants outside typical melee reach.

In comic lore, the idea came to her in a dream. She made the modifications, keeping the design to herself.

Naturally, Vernestra’s combat style leans acrobatic, thanks to her blade’s kineticism.

Vernestra Rwoh’s origin

Vernestra is one of the youngest Jedi Knights ever in Star Wars comics. She was Stellan Gios’ apprentice and is easily recognizable due to her lightwhip, green skin, and facial tattoos.

Article continues after ad

Marvel Comics/Yihyoung Li

‘Vern’ (although she doesn’t like that nickname) was a star child of the Mirialan species. Her Jedi Master was Stellan Gios, and she’s written as an intensely focused Padawan.

Article continues after ad

She was promoted to Jedi Knight at 15, making her a rarity. Inspired by a vision, her unique purple lightsaber is by her side in the character’s most pivotal moments. She took on her own Padawan, Imri Cantaros, later.

Vernestra eventually climbed the ranks and became a Master.

Vern’s first appearance

Vernestra’s first appearance is in the Star Wars: The High Republic: A Test of Courage novel by Justina Ireland.

Readers meet her when she’s 16, one year after she completed the Jedi Trials.

Article continues after ad

First Mission – The High Republic Adventures Annual 2021 put her into the spotlight again soon after.

In live-action, The Acolyte Episode 1 was her debut.

Why she doesn’t like hyperspace

Vernestra doesn’t enjoy jumping into hyperspace because she receives uncomfortable visions while in it.

Disney

In the comics, Rwoh often had visions in hyperspace as an apprentice. Her Master urged her to explore them, but she refused. While her experiences piqued the curiosity of those who knew about them, they alarmed her.

Article continues after ad

Over time, they fluctuated and even ceased for a while when she became a Jedi Knight. They came back, however.

The Acolyte seemed to nod to this piece of her history in Episode 6 when a Padawan is surprised she’s willing to travel to find Sol.

Article continues after ad

While he thinks it’s because hyperspace makes her nauseous, Vernestra vaguely says that she finds the jumps uncomfortable.

For more on the Disney+ series, read why The Acolyte’s Sith Lord reveal makes sense or where events fit in the Star Wars timeline. We’ve also got the latest updates on the Andor Season 2 release date, Tales of the Jedi Season 2, and The Acolyte explained.