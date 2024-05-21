The new Star Wars series has plenty of mysteries still to unveil, but will Yoda appear in The Acolyte?

Grab your lightsabers — it’s time to head back into the Star Wars franchise for a brand new 2024 TV show. You’ll already recognize some action titans in the star-studded lineup, but The Acolyte is set to bring something different, Jedi style.

With Amandla Stenberg and Carrie-Anne Moss in starring roles, The Acolyte’s eight action-packed episodes drop next month.

However, there are plenty of questions about the show that remain unanswered. He might be responsible for some of the most iconic Star Wars quotes, but will Yoda be in The Acolyte?

Is Yoda in The Acolyte?

Yoda has not been confirmed to appear in The Acolyte. Still, his status as a Jedi Master gives enough reason to suggest his appearance would make sense.

We know The Acolyte is set during 132 BBY in the Star Wars timeline, around the end of the High Republic Era. For newbies, this section of time was also known as “The Golden Era,” with plenty of Jedis — something the show is reliant on — dotted about in the galaxy.

This takes us to the Jedi Council, holding great importance during the Jedi’s expansion in the High Republic Era. The Acolyte has a dark twist, with a series of unsolved crimes involving members of the Order alerting the council’s attention.

As a Jedi Master, this news should also reach Yoda’s very long ears too. At this point in time, Yoda is serving as a Grand Master, meaning he absolutely has to be in the loop when it comes to matters that affect fellow Jedis. Therefore, it stands to reason that a Yoda cameo could well happen at some point down the line.

However, there are also reasons that Yoda might not show up at all. In The Acolyte’s trailer, other Jedi seem to be taking a role Yoda would normally occupy. We have the introduction of Lee Jung-jae’s Jedi Master Sol, who’s responsible for teaching and guiding Padawans. With this in mind, another mentor role probably isn’t needed, making Yoda redundant.

Other stories from this era have indicated Yoda spent time traveling the galaxy, meaning he could be literally anywhere else other than around the events in The Acolyte.

How old would Yoda be in The Acolyte?

Given The Acolyte is set about 100 years before The Phantom Menace, Yoda would be just under 800 years old.

Granted, Yoda isn’t exactly a whippersnapper, but that’s exactly why he’s one of the best Star Wars characters.

The existing timeline tells us Yoda lives to be around 900 years old. That means there’s still about 100 years left after The Acolyte before his demise. What’s even weirder is realizing that “baby Yoda” — who’ll star in the Mandalorian & Grogu movie — is actually about 50 years old.

Yoda’s age has also sparked rumors among fans about whether Count Dooku will make an appearance, too. A number of roles in The Acolyte are yet to be disclosed, so for now, it’s up to our imagination.

What is The Acolyte about?

The Acolyte will follow a former Padawan who reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes. Of course, problems appear along the way.

The show’s official synopsis reads “An investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master against a dangerous warrior from his past. As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.”

Jedi Master Sol is left to track down his former student, Mae (Stenberg), to stop her killing Force-users. Carrie-Anne Moss will also star as Jedi Master Indara, an expert in “Force-fu.”

Though the meaning of Star Wars martial arts might be up for interpretation, showrunner Leslye Headland revealed to Empire Magazine that Indara is actually inspired by Moss’ most famous role.

“She is very much inspired by Trinity,” she explained. “I personally wanted to see someone who had the highest status you could imagine in a Force-fu fight. Somebody that would come in and you immediately would be like, ‘Oh, that’s the most powerful Jedi in the room.’ And that’s Trinity.”

Margarita Levieva, Amy Tsang, and David Harewood have been cast, though we don’t know who as.

