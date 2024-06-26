The Acolyte Episode 5 recap: The master is finally revealed

After last week’s tense cliffhanger, Star Wars fans have been on edge for the master’s reveal – and The Acolyte Episode 5 finally delivers the answers.

Last week marked the halfway point of The Acolyte, and fans have been completely divided by whether the show benefits the Star Wars timeline.

Regardless, the show is changing everything we knew about the Jedi Order, with multiple outsiders challenging how the Order works – and even how the Force can be used.

Fast forward a week and there’s been a huge reveal, alongside multiple unexpected deaths. Here’s everything that went down in The Acolyte Episode 5. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

The Acolyte Episode 5: We finally know who the master is

After the master accosted the Jedi surrounding Kelnacca’s hideout at the end of Episode 4, The Acolyte Episode 5 begins with Osha waking up from the master’s initial Force blast, surrounded by scorched earth. Everyone seems to have disappeared, but Osha soon finds Sol, Jecki, Yord, and the rest of the Jedi taking on the masked villain.

However, it’s not exactly going well for the Jedi. The master’s red lightsaber is cutting things in half like there’s no tomorrow, which quickly leads to members of the Jedi Order dying (though, we were never properly introduced to who they were). As a result, Sol instructs Yord to get Osha to safety, taking on the helm of the battle by himself. Yord has clearly been injured in the process.

Meanwhile, Mae is still hiding out in Kelnacca’s hideout, having arrived to turn herself in only to find the master had already killed him. She watches as the master and Sol show down, with the master asking if Sol remembers him. Mae steps outside, only for Jecki to arrest her for the Jedi murders, which results in a fight all their own.

Jecki and Yord are killed off

As Sol and the master fight, Sol tries to get some answers about how Mae was trained and why the master doesn’t act according to Jedi rule, even though he seemingly fights like them. Meanwhile, Yord tells Osha that the master doesn’t fight like anyone he’s encountered before, stating that he stays in the mind. Osha recalls that her mother could do the same.

Jecki has Mae where she wants her, but the master abandons Sol to take on Jecki instead. While they fight, the master reprimands Mae for her disloyalty. To everyone’s surprise, Jecki is able to Duel Wield against the master. Osha convinces Yord to turn back and help when they are attacked by umbramoths.

It’s just as well. Mae has got away from Jecki while she and Sol both take on the master at the same time. But before they get there, Jecki is brutally killed by multiple saber blows, knocking the master’s helmet to the floor. The reveal? The master is Qimir.

Mae takes Osha’s place

Now officially outed as a Sith, Qimir tells Sol that now everyone has seen his identity, they must be killed. Sol asks what Qimir wants, to which he replies freedom to wield power whichever way he sees fit. Qimir is also actively looking for an apprentice. He slams the Jedi for always adhering to rules, starting up combat again before Yord and Osha arrive to help out.

It’s not long before Yord is slain by Qimir, with Qimir telling Osha that she shouldn’t trust Sol. As the trio reckon with what’s happening, a group of umbramoths take Qimir away, attacking him. Osha asks Sol why Qimir would say not to trust him, with Sol answering that he’s been brainwashed – but he’ll explain.

Osha goes after Mae, leaving the two to face off by a cliff’s edge. Mae says that the Jedi ruined Osha’s life, while Osha argues that Sol saved her – she wouldn’t be alive if it wasn’t for him. Mae claims that Osha has had a life devoid of purpose, and she’ll bring Osha back to who she once was. They embrace, but Mae knocks Osha out cold, taking her place as Sol heads back to the Jedi ship.

As they leave, Qimir returns and finds a wounded Osha, wrapping her in his cape while talking about the capabilities of humanity.

