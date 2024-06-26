The Acolyte fans shellshocked by “darkest Star Wars ever seen” in Episode 5

All of a sudden, The Acolyte has taken a darker turn with Episode 5. Fans have been left shellshocked by what’s happened, even if one part was extremely obvious. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

If you’ve watched the first half of The Acolyte, you’ll know that the show’s biggest mystery is the identity of Mae’s Master. He’s now been unmasked as Qimir – which was expected – but just how dark the episode was has left fans reeling.

Qimir said he wanted to take down the Jedi Order and he pulled it off, killing Jecki and Yord alongside countless other unnamed Jedi on the trip to Kelnacca’s base on Khofar.

Article continues after ad

“What the hell just happened?” one Star Wars fan tweeted. “That was insanity, some of the darkest Star Wars we’ve ever seen. Episode 5 is both thrilling yet heartbreaking, they really did that? Still in shock.”

A second agreed: “My head hurts. That was some of the best Star Wars I’ve seen in a while! Holy Acolyte nuggets!”

Article continues after ad

While fans have been heartbroken by Jecki’s death in particular, many were spellbound by the amount of intricate fight scenes in Episode 5. The latest episode of The Acolyte is almost entirely made up of hand-to-hand combat as the Jedi try to take Qimir down.

Article continues after ad

“With its fifth episode, I genuinely think that The Acolyte delivered the best lightsaber fight choreography since Revenge of the Sith,” one fan stated. “Absolutely riveting. Full of incredibly creative moves, unique fighting styles that reflect character personalities and some truly shocking deaths.”

A fourth praised Manny Jacinto’s reveal in particular, posting: “Manny Jacinto just delivered one of the best Sith performances I personally feel in the Star Wars franchise. I was literally shaking from his performance!”

Qimir being Mae’s master was the fan-favorite theory before the events of The Acolyte Episode 5, with Episode 4 making it obvious that he was the only character able to be under the mask.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Towards the end of Episode 5, Qimir calmly lays out his agenda – he wants to wield power however he wants, and he also wants an apprentice who gives him complete loyalty.

Mae takes Osha’s place as she and Sol leave Khofar, leaving Qimir with a wounded Osha. But it remains to be seen whether Qimir can achieve his ultimate goal: kill every last Jedi who saw his true identity.

Continue to jump into hyperspace with everything we know about the Andor Season 2 release date and Tales of the Jedi Season 2. You can also read our Star Wars The Acolyte guide for more specific details.