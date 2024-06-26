Did The Acolyte just introduce the Knights of Ren?

Star Wars: The Acolyte has promised to be the origin of something dark in the history of the Jedi, but fans are now convinced it’s about the Knights of Ren and not The Sith.

The fifth episode of Star Wars: The Acolyte shocked fans with the identity of Mae’s master. Then it blew everyone’s minds with what is being hailed as one of the darkest moments in Star Wars.

But the biggest moment to come out of Episode 5 was someone finally referencing the Sith, seemingly tying The Master to the notorious Star Wars villains.

This aligns with expectations that The Acolyte would be about the origin of the Sith, with many fans even expecting an appearance from Darth Plagueis.

However, some fans think it’s a red herring and have taken to social media, convinced The Master is not a Sith but a Knight of Ren.

As one fan said on Twitter, “This is undoubtedly a Knights of Ren origin story. Qimir says, ‘The Jedi, like you would call me Sith,’ but he doesn’t say he is.”

Introduced in the sequel trilogy, the Knights of Ren were a band of mysterious, Force-sensitive warriors. Kylo Ren belonged to the order, and by the time of The Force Awakens, they served as his bodyguards.

While external materials such as guidebooks and a tie-in comic offered some details on the Knights of Ren, their origins have never canonically been explored. But it is important to note they are not Sith in the traditional sense, though they are lightsaber-wielding Force users.

The Acolyte’s Master has a notable visual similarity to many members of the Knights of Ren that we’ve seen, who all wore distinct helmets and costumes. In particular, The Master very closely resembles Ren, the knight whom Ben Solo encountered in a prequel comic that showed him joining the order.

The Knights of Ren connection would also explain The Master’s test. The Knights require a personal sacrifice or the death of a worthy target to join, which would explain why he has insisted Mae kill a Jedi unarmed.

The mystery of The Master has only deepened since his reveal in Episode 5 of The Acolyte, and fans will surely find out soon if he’s the beginning of the Sith or the original Knight of Ren.

New episodes of The Acolyte premiere on Disney+ on Tuesdays.