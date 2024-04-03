The Acolyte cast – All actors & characters in new Star Wars series

The Acolyte is the next Star Wars series just around the corner and with its High Republic setting, it comes boasting a brand new cast filled to the brim with Hollywood stars.

Following on from the likes of The Mandalorian, Andor, and Ahsoka, The Acolyte is the next live-action Star Wars series set to debut on Disney+. Premiering on June 4, the show marks the first on-screen story set in the High Republic era.

Taking place well before anything else we’ve seen on the big and silver screen to date, it’s a new beginning for the Star Wars franchise in many regards, and with that fresh start comes a whole new cast.

Article continues after ad

Spanning eight episodes in total for Season 1, here’s the full rundown on the actors and their characters set to appear in The Acolyte.

Contents:

The Acolyte cast & characters

Lee Jung-jae: Sol

Disney

Squid Game’s breakout star Lee Jung-jae joins The Acolyte as the male lead. The South Korean actor learned English for the role, where he portrays “wise” Jedi Master Sol.

Article continues after ad

“Highly respected” as one of the most powerful Jedi Masters of the generation, The Acolyte joins Sol in the midst of an “emotional conflict.” Beyond that, we know he’s currently training Padawan apprentice Jecki Lon.

Dafne Keen: Jecki Lon

Disney

Best known for the portrayal of X-23 in Logan, 19-year-old Dafne Keen stars in The Acolyte as Jecki Lon. Padawan apprentice of Master Sol, her character is described as “calm,” and noted for how she “conducts herself with maturity.”

Article continues after ad

Jecki Lon is a Theelin-human hybrid, bringing the race to the forefront of Star Wars media once again. While brief on-screen appearances have shown us their kind before, the Theelin have played a much bigger role in literary works in the great Star Wars universe.

Carrie-Anne Moss: Indara

Disney

Carrie-Anne Moss of Matrix fame stars in The Acolyte, though little is known about her role for now. Serving as Jedi Master Indara, there’s currently no telling just how vital a role she plays in the grand scheme.

Article continues after ad

Shown engaged in a battle in the first trailer for the series, we know she can handle herself on her feet. But could her appearance beyond this duel be shortlived?

Article continues after ad

Amanda Stenberg: Mae

Disney

When the casting process began for The Acolyte, Amanda Stenberg was first to sign on and in the lead role no less. Portraying Mae, a former Padawan, details for this character are largely being kept under wraps. Though we do know she “gets swept up into a sinister mystery,” one that thrusts her into “the center of a conflict.”

25-year-old Stenberg is perhaps best known for her work in Bodies Bodies Bodies, though she’s also lent her voice to the likes of Across the Spider-Verse.

Dean-Charles Chapman: Torbin

Disney

Little is known about the character Torbin in The Acolyte, other than the Jedi Master is portrayed by Dean-Charles Chapman. The 26-year-old best known for his work as Tommen Baratheon in Game of Thrones, along with starring in acclaimed WW1 film 1917.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Joonas Suotamo: Kelnacca

Disney

Joonas Suotama is set to don the ‘walking carpet’ suit once again. Having previously brought Chewbacca to life in the sequel trilogy along with Solo, Suotama is playing a new Wookie this time around in Kelnacca.

Living a “solitary life,” Kelnacca is one of very few known Wookie Jedi Masters.

Abigail Thorn: Ensign Eurus

While Abigail Thorn is best known for her YouTube channel Philosophy Tube, she has been upping her acting credentials of late, and The Acolyte is next on the list. All we have for now is a name, Ensign Eurus.

Given the High Republic setting, however, there’s every chance her character is aligned with Judicial Forces at the time, or even the group known as the Pathfinders.

Article continues after ad

Manny Jacinto: Qimir

Disney

The Good Place turned Top Gun: Maverick star Manny Jacinto joins The Acolyte as Qimir. As one of the few non-Jedi characters in the show, Qimir is described as an ex-smuggler who now “makes his living as a trader, enjoying a life of leisure.”

Article continues after ad

Jodie Turner-Smith: Mother Aniseya

Disney

British model and actress Jodie Turner-Smith is set to appear in multiple Disney projects in the coming years, spanning The Acolyte and Tron: Ares. For the Star Wars show, she is referred to as the “leader” of a coven of Witches.

This group values its “independence and the preservation of their beliefs and powers.”

Rebecca Henderson: Vernestra Rwoh

Rebecca Henderson portrays Vernestra Rwoh in The Acolyte, the only High Republic character taken from the novels. More often known as simply Vern, this character boasts a very unique purple lightsaber that functions as a whip (lightwhip).

Article continues after ad

Vern turned heads at an early age, becoming one of the youngest Jedi Knights at just 15. The Acolyte is set to follow the character a little later in life.

Henderson has appeared in dozens of shows and movies, and even some games among the most notable being Westworld, Russian Doll, and even GTA 5.

Charlie Barnett: Yord Fandar

Fellow Russian Doll actor Charlie Barnett has also been cast in The Acolyte as Yord Fandar, another Jedi Knight. Playing it “by the book,” this character is described as an “overachiever and rule follower” whose strict behavior can occasionally “cloud his mind.”