The first two episodes of The Acolyte leave more questions than answers, but exactly who is Mae’s master?

Of all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows, The Acolyte has possibly had the most controversy, having been slammed by fans for being too ‘woke’ before episodes had even dropped.

Introducing a brand-new group of Star Wars characters to the franchise, the series follows a series of Jedi murders by a dubious figure, with one Jedi Master intent on getting to the bottom of things.

One of the biggest mysteries in the first two episodes surrounds Mae, played by Amandla Stenberg. But who is her master in The Acolyte?

Who is Mae’s master?

Mae’s master can be seen as a shadowy figure at the end of The Acolyte Episode 1, and the end credits just might give away their identity.

Lucasfilm/Disney

After Mae arrives in Osha’s dreams on Carlac, she returns to an unknown destination, where she is confronted by a shadowy figure. This is where fans begin to learn about Mae’s overarching task — she must kill four Jedi, and pull off one kill without using any kind of help.

As the episode closes out, Mae says that an Acolyte kills dreams, which perhaps alludes to the ideology of her supposed master. The use of the word “Master” isn’t until Episode 2, but it’s clear that Mae is working for a higher power from the get-go.

The face of the mystery figure isn’t revealed, but the Episode 1 end credits reveal that Jodie Turner-Smith is credited for her appearances… except it wasn’t obvious that she appeared at all.

Given that Turner-Smith wasn’t credited in Episode 2 (and also didn’t appear), it makes the most logical sense that she is the face behind the shadow that confronts Mae.

Instead of being an existing character from the Star Wars movies, Turner-Smith’s role has been tailor-made for The Acolyte, potentially introducing viewers to another antagonist.

It’s also important to note that when Sol clears Mae’s mind in Episode 2, he reveals that even Mae doesn’t know who her Master is, and couldn’t tell anyone even if she wanted to.

Who is Mother Aniseya?

Mother Anseiya is the leader of a coven of witches, known for valuing their independence. The coven comes from Osha and Mae’s home planet, Brendok.

Lucasfilm/Disney

Anseiya is described as being knowledgeable in the ways of the Force, intent on protecting her authentic way of life. As seen in the opening scene of Episode 1, Mae has a similar white pattern to the coven on her forehead.

It’s unclear when Anseiya and the coven will officially be introduced to The Acolyte, but they set to challenge the Jedi Order in an entirely new way. It’s also largely possible that Sol and Osha already knew them well, given their home planet.

Actress Turner-Smith told ET “Others feels that only the Jedi should wield the Force and so, here you have a group of people who are just trying to find their way of life and challenge the binary — this idea of the light side and the dark side that they don’t fit into at all.

“Something is happening that has shaken them up. It’s been a time of peace for so long and so they are attempting to contain what’s happening as well as they know how.”

Does Aniseya’s coven fight the Jedi?

Anseiya’s coven has already waged war on the Jedi Order through Mae’s kill list, but it’s unclear exactly how they plan to expand their attack.

Lucasfilm/Disney

However, The Acolyte’s trailer could provide some key clues. In what looks to be a flashback scene, the coven squares off against the Jedi, with baby Osha stuck in the middle of the two groups.

Later on, a young Jedi can be seen overtaken by some kind of Force, with his eyes turning black and dropping to his knees, giving himself over to the coven. This suggests that Anseiya truly does have the power to physically overthrow the Jedi, which makes sense given Mae’s successful murders.

Another shot shows an isolated fortress on a small piece of land, which is the same spot where Mae meets the shadowy figure. This could likely be a base used to either protect themselves from or challenge the Jedi Order.

Anseiya can also be heard stating that fate isn’t decided by an anonymous Force, but rather that the power lies within the individual. Considering that The Acolyte takes place in the High Republic Era, her thinking could set up the stakes for the events of BBY.

