Taika Waititi thinks Stranger Things “ruined” Kate Bush’s music

Sam Comrie

Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi has revealed he planned to use Kate Bush’s music in his MCU movie, but Stranger Things beat him to it.

Between Thor: Ragnarok and 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder, filmmaker Taika Waititi has deployed several hit songs to enhance key moments in his Marvel movies. From Led Zeppelin to Guns N’ Roses, Waititi’s love for classic rock is felt heavily in his direction.

The Marvel director has revealed that he intended to use Kate Bush’s music in Thor: Love and Thunder, before Stranger Things sent Bush back into the charts.

Taika Waititi “annoyed” at Stranger Things for using Kate Bush first

As Taika Waititi embarks on the Thor: Love and Thunder press tour, the director was asked by NME whether the MCU movie “could do for GNR what Stranger Things did for Kate Bush.”

Waititi’s response playfully took aim at the hit Netflix show: “You mean how they ruined Kate Bush? I love that show, but as someone who feels a real ownership of Kate Bush music. I’m really annoyed!”

“I’ve become one of those old a**holes who’s like: ‘These kids never listened to Kate Bush, they’ve heard one song on a TV show!”

According to the director, among the movie’s deleted scenes and cut ideas, a Kate Bush dance scene would have been featured. Stemming off comments relayed by Christian Bale, Waititi explained “Before Stranger Things, Yeah, there were a bunch of Kate Bush songs I wanted to have in there.”

“We were gonna have ‘This Woman’s Work’, which was gonna be great for Natalie Portman’s character.”

Though Waititi was unsuccessful in adding Kate Bush to Thor’s latest adventure, the filmmaker admitted he’d attempted to add more an “ABBA theme” across the movie: “I thought it’d be funny if Thor’s favourite music was what he perceived to be a ‘Viking band’. He’d be like, ‘They’re a real tough Viking band called ABBA!”

Thor: Love and Thunder is now in theaters.