Infamous Will Smith biopic climbs Netflix chart

Everyone has tennis fever as Will Smith’s 2021 sports biopic is making waves entering Netflix’s top 10 charts — ahead of Zendaya’s Challengers.

With everyone eager to see Zendaya take on the role of pro-tennis star Tashi Duncan in Challengers, they have binge-watched another popular tennis movie. In 2021, Will Smith starred as Richard Williams in King Richard.

The movie tells the story of Richard Williams, a loving father to his two daughters Serena and Venus, alongside his step-daughters Tunde, Isha, and Lyndrea. Since their early childhood in Compton, Richard had mapped out his two daughters’ future to reach greatness in the pro tennis circuit.

Article continues after ad

King Richard tugs at the heartstrings of a father’s determination to see his family leave behind a crime-ridden neighborhood. As well as proving his daughters worthy of success. The Will Smith movie has recently hit Netflix and entered the Top 10 charts.

While Anyone But You dominates the number one spot, King Richard holds steady in third after Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon: Part Two. At the box office, the movie wasn’t a commercial success. It only made $39 million against its $50 million budget.

Article continues after ad

Despite its low earnings, it was called one of the best movies of the year and earned six nominations at the 94th Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Will Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor and many remember the chaotic event. It went down as one of the most jaw-dropping moments as Smith had slapped host Chris Rock on stage due to a comment about his wife. He later was announced to have won the Oscar.

Article continues after ad

King Richard is now available to stream on Netflix, and you can watch more movies available to stream this month.