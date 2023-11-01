Sweet Home Season 2: Everything we know from cast, plot, release date & more

Song Kang finally returns as Cha Hyun-soo in Netflix’s hit apocalyptic thriller Sweet Home Season 2. Years after the first season, the chaos that transpired within the tenant building has now become a global outbreak.

The first season of the K-drama focused on Hyun-soo after losing his family and having moved to a new building. Overnight, the world descends into madness as people become ruthless monsters based on their inner desires. While the tenants try to survive, Hyun-soo battles his own demons. He possesses all of their powers but retains his humanity.

Article continues after ad

Sweet Home became one of Netflix‘s biggest hits venturing into the K-content and Hallyu wave. In 2022, Netflix announced the jaw-dropping news that Sweet Home was not only greenlighted for Season 2 but also a Season 3.

Article continues after ad

Fans have been eagerly awaiting a release date, with Netflix promising it would premiere in the fourth quarter of 2023. Here’s everything we know about the K-drama’s release date, cast, and plot.

Sweet Home Season 2: What’s the K-drama about?

Netflix officially released the plot breakdown for Sweet Home Season 2 teasing what’s in store for fans.

Article continues after ad

Netflix released a plot summary that reads, “The main characters depart from the Green Home, the site of their previous monster battles, and are compelled to venture into the outside world. Survivors have gathered at what is left of the stadium and built a community, but they still cannot let their guard down. The evolving storyline promises heightened anticipation as the characters confront new dangers in different environments, where they have to fight against both external monsters and their own monstrous desires.”

Article continues after ad

During the finale of the first season, Hyun-soo was up against the K-drama antagonist Jung Ui-myeong (Kim Sung-cheol). He proved to have the same abilities as Hyun-soo. As the tenants have to escape the building for their only chance at survival, they have an epic battle that leads to Ui-myeong’s supposed death.

Article continues after ad

The K-drama ended with the government arriving, taking the tenants, and circling Hyun-soo. But Sweet Home ended on a cliffhanger when Ui-myeong was revealed to have used his powers to become Pyeon Sang-Wook (Lee Jin-uk). He had hijacked the military vehicle carrying Hyun-soo. Fabs of the original webtoon would know the cliffhanger ends a bit differently.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The first official teaser for Sweet Home Season 2 revealed Hyun-soo alive and taken to a secret government facility. An ominous voice wonders if he will be the one to save them all. Hyun-soo vows to do anything it takes before being doused in blood. Meanwhile, scenes show the remaining characters trying to survive as the world descends further into chaos.

Article continues after ad

Sweet Home Season 2: Who’s in the cast?

A majority of the main cast from Season 1 will make their return for Sweet Home Season 2 with Song Kang in the main lead. Here’s the full cast list.

Song Kang as Cha Hyun-Su

Lee Jin-uk as Pyeon Sang-Wook

Lee Si-young as Seo Yi-Kyung

Go Min-si as Lee Eun-Yu

Park Gyu-young as Yoon Ji-Su

Yoo Oh-seong as Tak In-Hwan

Oh Jung-se as PhD Im

Kim Mu-yeol as Kim Young-Hu

Jin-young as Park Chan-Young

Sweet Home Season 2: When is the release date?

Netflix has announced Sweet Home Season 2 will premiere all episodes on December 1, 2023.

Article continues after ad

After months of no real news about Sweet Home Season 2, fans will get to watch the new season just in time for the holiday season. The number of episodes is still unclear with the first season having only 10. It’s likely the second season will follow the same number or have one or two extra. But the creators might not be in a rush with Season 3 already lined up.

Article continues after ad

Make sure to check back for news about the K-drama’s release time.

Sweet Home Season 2: Is there a trailer?

Netflix has only released the official release date teaser, with more in store likely coming in the next few weeks or days. Watch the official teaser below:

Article continues after ad

You can read more K-drama news in our hub here, news about Moving Season 2 here, Signal Season 2 here, and Weak Hero Class 1 Season 2 here.