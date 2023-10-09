Weak Hero: Class 1 producer confirms Season 2

One of 2023’s stand-out K-dramas was Weak Hero: Class 1, and it had fans clamoring for a Season 2 as the story was far from over with it being based on a popular webtoon.

Park Ji-hoon stunned K-drama fans with his impressive and emotionally driven portrayal of the webtoon character Yeon Si-eun. The overall K-drama gained praise for depicting the ruthless cycle of bullying within Korean schools.

Weak Hero: Class 1 focused on Si-eun, a reserved and quiet student. While keeping to himself, he becomes the target of a bully and one day snaps back. Si-eun’s action takes on grave consequences when the bully seeks the help of a gang for revenge, and it only snowballs into chaos.

While the K-drama was a success, fans knew it was only a tiny portion of Si-eun’s grander plot in the webtoon. The Weak Hero: Class 1 finale also teased a Season 2.

Weak Hero: Class 1 Season 2 confirmed by producer

Producer Kim Myung-jin gave an emotional speech at the 2023 Busan International Film Festival and teased fans that Weak Hero: Class 1 will return.

One of the most coveted events in Korean entertainment is the BIFF Awards. The K-drama was awarded Best OTT Original, with Kim accepting the award. According to AllKPop, Kim commented during the acceptance speech, “When Weak Hero was screened at the Busan International Film Festival last year, we received a lot of love as we met the audience. We’ve come this far thanks to that energy, and we plan to gather more strength to create the next chapter. […] we hope for a lot of anticipation and interest in this story as we will continue to tell it. Please remember that the upcoming stories will truly be about weak heroes.”

It’s official, Weak Hero: Class 1 will get a Season 2, but news about the original cast returning is not yet clear. The K-drama cliffhanger teased the introduction of one of the webtoon’s main villains and becomes Si-eun’s main enemy. Park Jo-hoon has also not commented on his return as the main character. Si-eun goes through a dramatic change, he even goes blonde.

The first season can be seen as a prequel to the grander and central story of the webtoon. On Webtoon, Weak Hero is already up to three seasons, with the K-drama barely scratching the surface.

