Popular 2016 crime K-drama Signal is finally getting a second season

A cold case transcends time as a devoted cop gets the help of a detective from the past in Signal, but there are now hints that the popular crime K-drama might get a Season 2.

In 2016, Taxi Driver star Lee Je-hoon starred as a criminal profiler and Lieutenant Park Hae-young in Signal. Hae-young is still haunted by his past when he witnessed his friend get kidnapped by a woman and later found dead. The police never believed him having seen a woman and not a man.

While investigating the disappearance of the young boy, Hae-young hears a voice from a walkie-talkie, and soon realizes the person on the other side is Detective Jae-han (Cho Jin-woong) from the year 2000. Together, the two detectives find clues to the real killer through the walkie-talkie.

Signal was well-loved by fans, who were clamoring for a Season 2, but the show seemed dormant. The K-drama has finally given fans a hint of what they’ve been wanting about the crime thriller.

Tunnel Season 2 is in the works

On X (Twitter), a K-drama fan account quoted another tweet explaining Signal writer Kim Eun-hee recently confirmed a Season 2.

The original tweet was a photo of Kim at a conference, which has since been deleted. But the quoted tweet explains that the writer revealed a Season 2 is in the works and will be released soon. It’s unclear if the original cast will return.

Signal gained immense praise for being inspired by some of Korea’s infamous murder cases like the Hwaseong serial murders.

According to Koreaboo, Signal Season 2 was in the works after the first season. It was originally scheduled to premiere in 2018 but was announced to begin filming in 2019. It was later revealed Season 2 was on indefinite hiatus. Actor Lee also expressed his desire to return.

Upon hearing the news of a Season 2, fans were overjoyed.

One fan commented, “I am so happy after seeing this tweet. There are so many loose ends & unexplained points in the first part. I hope we get clarity on how the hero received signal from the past and what happened after the climax, She met her man? Ahhhh waiting to know how it folds.”

Another fan said, “Like finally….it’s been years!” Others hope the news is 100% true and that the original cast will return as well. For now, fans will have to wait and see if tvN will air the K-drama and make an official announcement.

