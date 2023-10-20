Sweet Magnolias Season 4: Everything we know

It’s been a good few months since Sweet Magnolias Season 3 dropped on Netflix, leaving fans wondering: will there be a Season 4?

Based on the bestselling novels by Sherryl Woods, Netflix‘s female-led series Sweet Magnolias headed back to the platform for its third outing in July, continuing the story of Maddie, Dana Sue, Helen, and all of their families and friends as they live, love, and laugh their way through life.

Season 3 featured some of the most dramatic moments yet, as Maddie wrestled with the best way to help Cal and clear her own emotional path. Meanwhile, Helen faced difficult decisions about the men in her life, and Dana Sue searched for a way to help the community without upending her family.

There were highs and there were lows in the close-knit community of Serenity, leaving fans wondering if there’ll be a Season 4 on the horizon. Here’s what we know.

Will there be a Sweet Magnolias Season 4?

It’s good news for fans, as Netflix has renewed Sweet Magnolias for Season 4.

As highlighted by the streamer, Sweet Magnolias was in the Global Top 10 for 10 weeks in over 60 countries across its three seasons. What’s more, the third chapter debuted at #1 after its premiere on July 20.

For Season 4, executive producer Sheryl J. Anderson will return as showrunner, while executive producer Dan Paulson and co-EPs Norman Buckley and Matt Drake will also be back.

To refresh your memory, Season 3 finished with Dana Sue and her estranged husband Ronnie renewing their vows, Helen on track to reunite with Erik, and Maddie happy in her relationship with Cal and set to take a new step in her career.

Maddie star JoAnna Garcia Swisher previously told Tudum that there’s plenty of new ground to cover in the next chapter, stating: “Even though this season ended with a nice button, it almost feels like it was a necessary button to really dig in deep for the future. There’s still so much to be told.”

Meanwhile, Anderson said that Sweet Magnolias Season 4 will delve further into the conflicts shown in the finale, “examining the twists and turns of romance, the complexity of friendship, the surprises that pop up in life, and how all these things make us more grateful for the people who love us, the people who fight for – and with – us, and the people who can make us laugh, whatever we’re going through.”

She added: “The beating heart of this show is the deep relationship between these three amazing women, and how they sustain and celebrate each other. We’re always eager to share the moments that make life special with them and through them.

“But perhaps what excites me most about being able to bring Season 4 to life is that I get to collaborate again with our marvelous writers, cast, and crew. I get to live in Serenity again, to soak up the strength and happiness of a town where people truly want the best for each other and are willing to put in the work necessary to make that happen.”

We’ll be sure to keep this post updated as and when new details about Season 4 emerge.

Sweet Magnolias Seasons 1-3 are on Netflix now, and you can check out more of our Netflix hubs below:

